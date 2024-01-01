Teen Instagram Restrictions in Japan Spark Outcry

TOKYO, Sep 23 (News On Japan) - Instagram is facing backlash over its new restrictions for teenage users in Japan. Meta recently announced new measures aimed at limiting how teens use the platform, including restrictions on who teens can send messages to and time limits on app usage.

These restrictions have sparked dissatisfaction among young users, who are particularly frustrated by the possibility of their parents being able to monitor their messages.

The new rules specifically target users aged 13 to 17. Teens will only be able to send messages to users who follow them back, and notifications will be sent to encourage users to close the app after 60 minutes of use. For those under 16, parental consent will be required to turn off these limits. Parents will also have access to information about who their children are communicating with and how long they spend on the app.

While some parents welcome these changes as a way to ensure the safety of their children, many young users are expressing dissatisfaction. For instance, a 15-year-old junior high school student, Rucha, who uses Instagram as part of her talent agency work, said she is uncomfortable with the idea of her mother being able to see her messages. She also shared that she has received inappropriate direct messages, but doesn't want to worry her mother about it.

Concerns over safety are not unfounded. According to Japan's National Police Agency, in 2023, over 1,600 children under the age of 18 were involved in incidents related to social media, with junior high and high school students making up the majority. In response to growing concerns over online safety for minors, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently apologized to the families of children who suffered from sexual exploitation on social media, during a U.S. congressional hearing. Experts believe these new restrictions on Instagram are part of a broader effort to protect teens from online risks.

Source: FNN