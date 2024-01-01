News On Japan
Society

Flooding Hits Temporary Housing in Quake-Stricken Wajima

Ishikawa, Sep 24 (News On Japan) - Flooding has reached the temporary housing in Wajima City, built for earthquake victims, and volunteers have begun clearing the mud starting on September 24.

The temporary housing in Takuta Town, Wajima City, experienced flooding due to the recent heavy rains, affecting nearly all 142 households. In the worst-hit areas, water levels reached as high as 90 centimeters.

In response, Wajima City requested disaster relief volunteers from the prefecture, and volunteers were dispatched starting September 24.

A bus carrying about 40 volunteers from inside and outside the prefecture departed from Kanazawa City on the morning of the 24th. Due to traffic delays, they arrived around 11 a.m., approximately two hours later than expected.

Currently, instructions are being given, and the cleanup work is set to begin.

The volunteers will carry out tasks based on the needs of the disaster victims, such as removing disaster-related waste and clearing out mud.

One of the victims expressed relief, saying, "I’m happy they’ve come to help clean up," but added, "I want to get back home as soon as possible, but I don’t know when that will be."

Volunteer activities will be conducted on both September 24 and 25.

Source: ANN





