Death of Teen Girl in Osaka Hotel Sparks Manhunt

OSAKA, Sep 29 (News On Japan) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel in Osaka on Saturday at around 11 p.m., when a hotel employee reported, 'A woman is wrapped in bedding and not breathing.'

Police and fire department personnel rushed to the scene and found the 17-year-old unemployed girl lying in a room on the second floor, where she was confirmed dead.

There were no signs of a struggle in her clothing, and no noticeable external injuries.

Security camera footage in the vicinity captured the girl entering the hotel with a man. Police are investigating the man's whereabouts, considering the possibility that the girl may have been involved in an incident.

