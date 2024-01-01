18-Year-Old Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash

Saitama, Sep 30 (News On Japan) - A tragic accident occurred in Saitama Prefecture when an 18-year-old, allegedly driving under the influence, collided with a passenger car at high speed.

The crash, which happened at around 5:30 a.m. on the 29th in Kawaguchi City, resulted in the death of Shigeru Nuinya, 51, the driver of the impacted vehicle. The force of the collision caused the car to spin, heavily damaged its rear, and destroyed a nearby residential wall. The vehicle responsible was left mangled beyond recognition.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud crash and feeling the ground shake like an earthquake. The suspect, a Chinese national, admitted to drinking before the accident and was arrested for negligent driving and driving under the influence. Despite being underage, he drove at excessive speed, even going the wrong way on a one-way street. Witnesses noted that the suspect spoke fluent Japanese and did not appear intoxicated immediately after the accident. There were two other passengers in the suspect's car, but they reportedly fled the scene. The police are now planning to charge the driver with the more severe offense of dangerous driving resulting in death.

Source: ANN