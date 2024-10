SAGA, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched a volleyball match on Saturday in Saga, as part of their visit to the prefecture.

After the match, they visited a sake bar in Kashima City, where they received a briefing on tourism initiatives utilizing local sake. They asked about the sake's unique flavors and characteristics, revealing that they had enjoyed Saga's sake on the 5th, saying, ‘It was delicious.’

Source: ANN