Four Arrested for 12-Year-Old Pachinko Robbery

KYOTO, Oct 07 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested four individuals, including Kiwata Kahata, in connection with a robbery and injury case that took place 12 years ago at a pachinko parlor in Yosano Town, Kyoto Prefecture.

In 2012, Kahata and three others are suspected of assaulting a male employee at the pachinko parlor in Yosano Town using a stick-like object, inflicting serious injuries. They are also accused of stealing a bag containing approximately 3.6 million yen in sales.

After re-examining surveillance camera footage and other evidence, police identified the involvement of the four suspects. Kahata and the others have generally admitted to the charges during the investigation, according to police reports.

Source: YOMIURI

