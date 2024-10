TOKYO, Oct 10 (News On Japan) - Police officers were seen scraping meat off the road Wednesday after a truck overturned on National Route 246 in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, which led to a temporary road closure.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on October 9th, with the truck’s driver reporting that the vehicle slipped when he applied the brakes. Both men in the truck, one in his 80s and the other in his 70s, sustained minor injuries.

Source: ANN