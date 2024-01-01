Man Assaults Girlfriend Over 'Disgusting' Lunch

Oct 11 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of injuring his girlfriend after claiming that the bento she brought him was 'disgusting.'

The suspect, a 40-year-old electrician, allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, a woman in her 50s, when she brought him a bento to his home during dinner time. The man reportedly said the food didn't taste good and then threw a remote control at her before proceeding to punch and kick her.

The woman sustained injuries including bruising on her head, a sprained neck, a fractured rib, and bruises on both of her hands. The bento that the woman had delivered was apparently store-bought.

The man has denied the allegations.

Source: ANN