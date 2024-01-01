Three-Way Fight Heats Up as Election Day Approaches in Osaka

News On Japan
OSAKA, Oct 25 (News On Japan) - Osaka Prefecture’s 16th Ward is shaping up to be a battleground in the upcoming general election, as three major political parties -- Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), Komeito, and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) -- engage in a fierce contest.

Traditionally, the Japan Innovation Party has avoided fielding candidates in areas where Komeito was running, especially in the Kansai region, due to a prior agreement between the two parties. However, this time, Ishin has shifted its stance and is challenging Komeito in six constituencies across Osaka and Hyogo, with Osaka Prefecture’s 16th Ward becoming a symbol of this major political confrontation.

Komeito, which has historically maintained a stronghold in four of the nine single-member constituencies in Osaka, is focusing its efforts on protecting these seats. The party has long enjoyed strong support in the region, with the area being referred to as “invincible Kansai” due to Komeito’s electoral dominance. Kanae Yamamoto, a veteran politician who has served four terms in the House of Councillors, is Komeito’s candidate for Osaka Prefecture’s 16th Ward. She aims to succeed Kazuo Kitagawa, Komeito’s Vice Representative, who has retired after years of holding the seat. Yamamoto is campaigning on a platform of restoring public trust in politics and addressing issues such as rising prices and support for child-rearing. At a major rally, Yamamoto expressed her deep gratitude to the people of Sakai for their long-standing support.

In response, Ishin has fielded Masaki Kuroda, a former Sakai City Councilor, as its candidate. Kuroda’s campaign strategy includes extensive walking tours through local neighborhoods rather than relying on traditional campaign vehicles, a method that previously helped him secure top votes in city elections. He is positioning himself as a reformist candidate fighting against vested interests and advocating for fiscal reforms that would enable greater investment in future generations. Ishin’s leadership, including Hirofumi Yoshimura, has framed the race as a battle against the old guard of Japanese politics, criticizing both the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito for engaging in corrupt political practices.

The third player in this electoral contest is Hiroyuki Moriyama of the CDP, who has been a formidable challenger to Komeito in previous elections. Moriyama has previously secured his seat through proportional representation, and his campaign is focused on door-to-door outreach, as well as addressing the issue of political funding scandals. During his campaign, he has emphasized the need for a change in government to clean up corruption and restore public faith in Japan’s political system. Moriyama’s slogan, “Let’s sweep away the current politics through a change in government,” reflects his focus on electoral reform and transparency.

As the election draws near, the competition in Osaka Prefecture’s 16th Ward has intensified, with all three candidates—Yamamoto, Kuroda, and Moriyama—fighting hard for voter support. Komeito seeks to maintain its stronghold, while Ishin and the CDP are pushing for change, each promising to address different aspects of political and social reform. The outcome of this three-way race will have significant implications not only for the Osaka region but also for the broader political landscape in Japan.

The voting day for the "decisive battle" is Sunday, October 27th.

Source: ANN

