Last Day of Election Campaign: Party Leaders Make Their Final Appeal

TOKYO, Oct 27 (News On Japan) - With the House of Representatives election set for October 27th, party leaders spent the final day of the campaign rallying support until the last minute at 8 p.m.

LDP - Shigeru Ishiba, President - Speech in Tokyo (Before 8 p.m.)

"We have faced various criticisms this time."

Ishiba, the LDP President, chose a battleground district in Tokyo for his last appeal.

"Some have purchased party tickets, which were not disclosed in the political fund reports. Such actions should not happen. We deeply regret and apologize for this, yet we earnestly ask for your support."

Across the country, he emphasized the need for the ruling party to secure a majority.

Speech in Kodaira City, Tokyo (After 1:30 p.m.)

"We are responsible for protecting the independence and peace of this country, for safeguarding the economy, and for shielding citizens from disasters. Only our LDP-Komeito coalition can fulfill this responsibility."

Komeito - Keiichi Ishii, Representative

In support of the LDP, Komeito Representative Keiichi Ishii also campaigned on the final day.

Speech in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido (After 1 p.m.)

"Who can effectively address inflation, continuous wage increases, and the serious issues of a declining birthrate and population? This is what is at stake."

Ishii spent his last day campaigning in Hokkaido.

Speech in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido (After 7 p.m.)

"The opposition has different policies on security and economy. Only the LDP-Komeito coalition can responsibly guide Japan’s future."

CDP - Yoshihiko Noda, Representative

Noda, the CDP Representative, began his campaign on the final day in a disaster-hit region.

Speech in Wajima, Ishikawa (Around 9:30 a.m.)

"Where are Japan's most struggling regions? Surely, Noto tops that list. If we take office, we will establish a supplementary budget for Noto's recovery within a month."

His last stop was a district known for its under-the-table funding issues.

Speech in Itabashi Ward, Tokyo (Before 8 p.m.)

"Do you want a government rooted in hidden funds, or a CDP-led government that will eradicate it? Let’s put an end to politics steeped in secrecy and corruption."

Japan Innovation Party - Nobuyuki Baba, Representative

Baba, the JIP Representative, campaigned in a fierce contest in Osaka, his political base.

Speech in Sakai, Osaka (Before 8 p.m.)

"We need a party that will shake up the LDP, tighten its reins, and take on major reforms. Let’s build a society that fills everyone with excitement and hope!"

He also advocated for expanding Osaka's "free education" initiative nationwide.

Speech in Otsu, Shiga (After 11 a.m.)

"Let’s start by cutting legislators' salaries, then continue reforms to make education free from preschool through university."

Japanese Communist Party - Tomoko Tamura, Chairperson

The JCP, known for exposing the "20 million yen issue," was represented by Tamura.

Speech at Kamata Station, Tokyo (After 10 a.m.)

"Despite being an unofficial candidate, 20 million yen was handed over. After the JCP's paper, *Akahata*, raised this issue, they finally returned it. The LDP is utterly corrupt—let’s clean up the money-soaked politics."

At her final rally:

Speech at Shinjuku Station, Tokyo (Before 8 p.m.)

"We advocate for a 1,500 yen minimum wage, and we have seriously considered how to achieve it. Politics should offer hope for better social welfare and education."

Democratic Party for the People - Yuichiro Tamaki, Representative

Tamaki of the DPP focused his economic message on the working generation.

Speech in Fukuoka (After 10 a.m.)

"We want to use the surplus tax revenue responsibly, through gas tax reductions and electricity cost cuts, to increase take-home pay."

He concluded his campaign at Tokyo Station.

Speech at Tokyo Station (Before 8 p.m.)

"We want to create a society that rewards hard work, leaving a better future for our children and grandchildren. I want to turn the current breeze of support into a powerful wind of change. Join me in creating this momentum!"

Reiwa Shinsengumi - Taro Yamamoto, Representative

Speech at Kitasenju Station, Tokyo (After noon)

"This election is about reclaiming the last 30 years—restoring the income lost over that period."

Yamamoto emphasized the need for economic rebuilding.

Speech at Kitasenju Station, Tokyo (After noon)

"Only a fraction of your consumption tax payments go toward social security, while most are funneled to corporate tax cuts. Should we keep paying?"

At his final rally:

Speech at Shinjuku Station, Tokyo (Before 8 p.m.)

"To boost purchasing power, we must reform the tax system, including a progressive corporate tax. Let me lead the push to abolish the consumption tax."

Social Democratic Party - Mizuho Fukushima, Leader

Speech at Hakata Station, Fukuoka (Around 6:30 p.m.)

"Committed to peace and people’s welfare, tax revenue should go toward the people."

Fukushima emphasized her opposition to increased military spending.

Speech at Hakata Station, Fukuoka (Around 6:30 p.m.)

"Without curbing military expenses, there can be no funding for welfare and education. Military expansion will lead to inevitable tax hikes. We oppose both!"

Sanseito - Munenori Kamiya, Representative

Kamiya, the Sanseito leader, concluded his campaign in Akihabara, Tokyo.

Speech at Akihabara Station, Tokyo (After 7:50 p.m.)

"We are fighting to reclaim Japan from globalist control. Let’s unite to secure this victory. Together, one, two—Sanseito!"

