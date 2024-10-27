News On Japan
Politics

Japan’s Largest Escort Vessel Kaga Conducts Training with Stealth Fighters

TOKYO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) recently showcased training exercises involving state-of-the-art stealth fighter takeoffs and landings on its largest escort vessel, the Kaga, which is being modified for aircraft carrier capability.

The Kaga is currently undergoing modifications to support the F-35B stealth fighter, scheduled to be deployed by the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, enabling the fighter jets to take off and land on the vessel.

In March this year, updates to the deck were completed to withstand the high temperatures generated by the fighter’s exhaust.

With these enhancements, training exercises using the U.S. military’s F-35B aircraft were conducted off the coast of San Diego, California, from October 21st to November 7th.

Source: ANN

