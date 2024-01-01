Japan's 'Gap Job' Registrations Surpass 25 Million

TOKYO, Oct 28 (News On Japan) - Registrations for 'gap jobs,' which allow individuals to work as much as they want at their preferred times, have surged in Japan, now totaling over 25 million. This growth reflects not only a labor shortage but also a shift in workers' attitudes.

Emi Hiraoka, 48, works three to four times a week in gap jobs while managing household duties. Today, she’s working at a restaurant for the first time.

Hiraoka has taken on various gap jobs in the past.

Emi Hiraoka, working three to four times a week in "gap jobs" "I earn an hourly wage of about 1,100 yen, with a monthly income of around 70,000 to 80,000 yen. I want to use my time efficiently."

This restaurant recruits gap job workers mainly for weekends, though the management ideally wants to secure workers who can commit long-term.

Yuko Takeshita, CEO of Kaminarimon Osugi, 48 "We are constantly short-staffed. Gap jobs serve as 'extra hands' in emergencies. If we find someone suitable, we’d like to negotiate a long-term position."

The labor shortage is not confined to the restaurant industry alone.

Mercari Hello, a company that entered the gap job market in March, has already registered over 8 million users.

From October 23rd, not only large corporations but also small businesses and independent entrepreneurs can now post job listings.

Asami Ota, Executive Officer of Mercari "We aim to make gap jobs more accessible and to create a safe, reliable environment for users."

In response to concerns over potential misuse, such as "black-market jobs," the company plans to prevent such issues by screening employers and monitoring job listings.

Source: ANN