Founder of Video Site FC2 Arrested for Obscene Videos

OSAKA, Nov 09 (News On Japan) - The founder of video-sharing site FC2 was arrested Thursday upon returning to Kansai Airport on suspicion of posting obscene videos on the site in 2013.

FC2 founder Takahashi Yoshihiro, 51, is suspected of conspiring with four other men in 2013 to upload obscene videos to the site, making them accessible to a broad audience.

Takahashi, thought to have been living overseas since the time of the alleged incident, was arrested upon his return from South Korea to Kansai International Airport on October 7th.

In questioning, Takahashi reportedly partially denied the charges, stating, “I thought it would not violate Japanese law as it was done by an American company.”

Police are continuing the investigation, believing that Takahashi directed the site's operations.

Source: YOMIURI