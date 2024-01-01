News On Japan
AI Technology Animates Real-Life Scenes in Real Time

TOKYO, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - Over 300 small and medium-sized enterprises showcased their latest technologies at an exhibition in Tokyo, including cutting-edge animation technology utilizing generative AI.

The event, titled "Business Chance EXPO in TOKYO," was held on December 4th and featured innovations and ideas from a wide range of industries.

During a demonstration, a monitor equipped with a camera captured a reporter standing in front of it.

Shiroma Shota, a reporter from Nippon TV’s Economics Department, explained: "The camera transforms me and my suit into an animated version."

When the reporter made a peace sign, the animated character mimicked the action. The technology employs generative AI to convert the subject’s movements into animation almost in real time.

The company behind the innovation aims to enable small teams to produce animations efficiently using generative AI.

Source: 日本テレビ

