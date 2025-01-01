AI and Avatars Take Center Stage at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Media artist Yoichi Ochiai, who is showcasing a thematic pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, announced on March 7th the details of the exhibit he is producing, titled "null2 (Nuru-Nuru)."

Centered around the theme of "Refining Life," the pavilion will feature an interactive experience where visitors can engage in dialogue with Ochiai's digital avatar and explore AI-generated visual performances.

Ochiai expressed his hopes for the exhibition, stating, "I want people to experience unknown AI and immersive visuals."

Source: Kyodo