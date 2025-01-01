News On Japan
Web3

AI and Avatars Take Center Stage at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Media artist Yoichi Ochiai, who is showcasing a thematic pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, announced on March 7th the details of the exhibit he is producing, titled "null2 (Nuru-Nuru)."

Centered around the theme of "Refining Life," the pavilion will feature an interactive experience where visitors can engage in dialogue with Ochiai's digital avatar and explore AI-generated visual performances.

Ochiai expressed his hopes for the exhibition, stating, "I want people to experience unknown AI and immersive visuals."

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

'Kawazu Sakura Festival' Extended as Unusual Weather Delays Bloom

Unusual weather delayed the bloom of Kawazu cherry blossoms in Shizuoka Prefecture by two weeks, leading to a nine-day extension of the Kawazu Sakura Festival.

Half-Century Ban Ends: Fukuoka Hosts Fin Whale Trade Show

A trade exhibition featuring domestically caught fin whale meat, harvested under Japan’s resumed commercial whaling program, was held in Fukuoka. Fin whale meat is known for its mild flavor and rich fat content.

Japan Approves Bill to Strengthen Penalties Against Host Clubs

In response to cases where female customers were burdened with excessive debts and coerced into prostitution, the Japanese government approved an amendment to the Entertainment Business Law during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI and Avatars Take Center Stage at Osaka Expo

Media artist Yoichi Ochiai, who is showcasing a thematic pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, announced on March 7th the details of the exhibit he is producing, titled "null2 (Nuru-Nuru)."

Nagasaki University Unveils AI Patient System for Medical Training

Nagasaki University and other institutions unveiled a new system on March 4th that allows medical students to practice patient interviews with AI-generated virtual patients.

Crush On AI: Bringing You the Ultimate Experience

Imagine, for example, that you are bored, and thinking, man, I wish I had someone cool to talk to. Enter Crush On AI, the AI chatbot platform that’s kind of like a friend, but one you can have a little something something with if you’re in the mood.

AI Technology Aims to Prevent Heart Failure Pandemic

Heart failure is emerging as a major public health crisis in Japan, with experts warning of a "heart failure pandemic" by 2030 due to aging demographics and rising lifestyle-related diseases. In response, a medical startup originating from the University of the Ryukyus is developing AI-powered technology that could transform early detection and diagnosis.

AI Anxiety Grows, HP Announces Job Cuts

Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde and Jackie Davalos discuss the NASDAQ’s worst week in four months and the drop in crypto prices.

Japanese Economic Factors Influencing the Sports Betting Industry

Japan's economy, which is the third largest globally, has its own peculiarities that affect the gambling ecosystem.

Temporary Phone Numbers for SMS Online: A Game-Changer for Privacy in 2025

Online privacy takes on greater significance every day because of modern technology.

Ai Converts Sign Language And Speech To Text: Fukuoka Launches Trial

Advancements in artificial intelligence are helping bridge communication gaps between people with hearing impairments and those without. With Japan set to host its first Deaflympics this year, there is growing interest in technologies that facilitate sign language understanding.