Shipment of Indigo Dye 'Sukumo' Begins

Tokushima, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - Shipment operations for 'Sukumo,' the dye used in Tokushima Prefecture's renowned indigo dyeing, have begun.

Amid rising steam, skilled artisans efficiently scrape out "Sukumo," the dye made for indigo dyeing. This product is created by fermenting finely chopped indigo leaves at high temperatures for about 100 days. The hot, finished product is packed into special bags called "kamasu." However, the intense summer heat this year reduced harvest yields.

Indigo artisan Sato Yoshiaki remarked, "With temperatures exceeding 30°C throughout September, production was truly challenging. But the results are excellent—we’ve achieved a high-quality product."

The shipment process will continue for around ten days, with approximately 300 bales set to be delivered to various locations across Japan.

New Trends in Hospitality: Blending Nature, Architecture, and High Value

Domestic travel spending by Japanese residents reached a record high from January to September this year. Additionally, spending by foreign visitors in Japan has already surpassed last year's total, setting a new record. In this environment, accommodation facilities across the country are adopting strategies to enhance their earning power by offering high-value services.

Himeji Castle Entry Fees for Non-Residents to Double or Triple

The city of Himeji has proposed a revision to the entry fees for the World Heritage Site Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, increasing the current rate of 1,000 yen to two or three times the amount for non-residents.

Shibuya Halts Countdown Festivities for Fifth Year

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced that the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station will be cordoned off on New Year’s Eve following the cancellation of the countdown event in the area.

Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Toy Kingdom Officials Face Charges Over Maze Accident

In an incident at a theme park in Kato City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the floor of a 3D maze collapsed, injuring six people, police have decided to send case files for three related officials to prosecutors.

Akita Supermarket Reopens After Bear Ordeal

The supermarket reopened its doors after a week, regaining its usual bustle as customers streamed in.

No foul play in death of actor-singer Nakayama Miho, Tokyo police say

Tokyo police say they have determined there was no foul play in the death of Japanese actor and singer Nakayama Miho. Nakayama was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Friday. Police in the capital reportedly rushed to Nakayama's home in Shibuya Ward after receiving a call from her management agency on Friday afternoon. She was reportedly found dead in the bathroom. (NHK)

Rapper and Influencer Among 10 Arrested in Tokyo

A man believed to be behind the X account 'Z Lee' and a rapper have been arrested by Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of trespassing at a club in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

Person on electric stand-up scooter spotted on Tokyo expressway

The operator of an expressway network in the Tokyo metropolitan area is calling for caution after a person was spotted on an electric stand-up scooter on the expressway at nighttime. (NHK)

Convicted Perth Grandmother Was 'Victim' of Romance Scam

A two-year legal battle has ended with an Australian grandmother being found guilty of smuggling drugs into Japan, but her family say their fight is far from over. (ABC News)

Osaka Offers Homeless Teens Free Digs

Osaka City is taking steps to provide accommodations for young people with nowhere to stay.