Shipment of Indigo Dye 'Sukumo' Begins

Tokushima, Dec 09 (News On Japan) - Shipment operations for 'Sukumo,' the dye used in Tokushima Prefecture's renowned indigo dyeing, have begun.

Amid rising steam, skilled artisans efficiently scrape out "Sukumo," the dye made for indigo dyeing. This product is created by fermenting finely chopped indigo leaves at high temperatures for about 100 days. The hot, finished product is packed into special bags called "kamasu." However, the intense summer heat this year reduced harvest yields.

Indigo artisan Sato Yoshiaki remarked, "With temperatures exceeding 30°C throughout September, production was truly challenging. But the results are excellent—we’ve achieved a high-quality product."

The shipment process will continue for around ten days, with approximately 300 bales set to be delivered to various locations across Japan.

Source: MBS