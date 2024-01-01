Suspected Suicide Turns Out to Be Workplace Murder

TOKYO, Dec 10 (News On Japan) - What was initially thought to be a suicide has now been revealed as a murder, with workplace bullying suspected to be a contributing factor.

The incident occurred last December at a railway crossing on the Tobu Line. Initially ruled a suicide, the case took a dramatic turn a year later when the Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested four former colleagues of Takano, a 56-year-old man who died in the incident.

Investigations revealed that Takano’s death was staged to look like a suicide. On the night of the incident, the suspects allegedly coerced Takano to enter the railway crossing, where he was fatally struck by a train. Takano had no farewell note, leading investigators to probe further into his death.

The four suspects, including Sasaki, a former company representative, were arrested on suspicion of murder and unlawful confinement. They worked at a construction painting company where Takano was previously employed. Although the company website portrayed a friendly and cooperative work environment, a darker reality of workplace bullying has surfaced.

Sources indicate Takano had been subjected to severe harassment for over three years. Videos found on the suspects' smartphones show instances of physical abuse, including wrestling moves and scalding with hot water. It is also alleged that Takano was denied his salary, receiving only meals as compensation at times.

On the night of the incident, the suspects visited Takano’s apartment and later took him to a bridge. When their attempt to force him to jump into the river failed, they moved to a nearby railway crossing. Surveillance footage captured Takano being forced out of a car near the crossing before entering the tracks alone.

Further investigation revealed messages from the suspects discussing their intent, with one video showing a suspect stating, “He doesn’t want to jump into the river, so he wants to go to the crossing instead.”

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police believe the ongoing harassment created a coercive environment, ultimately leading to Takano's death. They are continuing their investigation to determine whether the suspects can be charged with murder, a rare legal move under such circumstances.

This case highlights the severity of workplace harassment and its devastating consequences. Investigators aim to shed more light on the extent of the suspects' actions and their motives as the case unfolds.

Source: ANN