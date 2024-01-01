News On Japan
Society

Osaka Turns Roads Yellow to Help Curb Prostitution

OSAKA, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - A section of Osaka's Umeda district has been revamped to tackle street solicitation, a persistent issue in the area. The initiative included painting roads bright yellow and adding streetlights to discourage such activities.

The changes were implemented in Tayujicho, an area known for its restaurants and hotels but also plagued by prostitution-related activities. This month, roads were painted yellow with aquarium-inspired illustrations, creating a psychological barrier against solicitation.

Authorities reported that, following the changes, solicitation has nearly disappeared. Police will continue evaluating the initiative's effectiveness while maintaining strict enforcement efforts.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
Tokyo Retains Third Place in Global City Rankings

This year’s Global Power City Index was released, revealing that Tokyo has maintained its position as the third-ranked city worldwide for nine consecutive years. Factors such as the increase in foreign visitors to Japan contributed to narrowing the gap between Tokyo and second-ranked New York.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

A Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors has received one of the world's highest honors. Nihon Hidankyo accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize in Norway. It comes as tensions rise around the world -- raising fears over the use of nuclear weapons. (NHK)

Japan Tops OECD Survey for Problem-Solving Skills

Japan's problem-solving skills have been ranked the best in the world according to an international survey assessing skills needed in daily life.

Stunning Fall Foliage Captured at Tofukuji Temple

Tofukuji Temple’s most iconic view can be enjoyed from Tsutenkyo Bridge. From there, visitors feel as though they are floating above a sea of colorful autumn leaves—a truly breathtaking sight.

Saturn Occultation Seen for First Time in 22 Years

The rare celestial event known as Saturn occultation, where Saturn hides behind the Moon, was visible Sunday night for the first time in 22 and a half years under conditions minimally affected by sunlight or moonlight.

Suspected Suicide Turns Out to Be Workplace Murder

What was initially thought to be a suicide has now been revealed as a murder, with workplace bullying suspected to be a contributing factor.

Ex-Tokyo school principal sentenced to 9 years' imprisonment for sexual abuse

The Tokyo District Court has sentenced a former junior high school principal to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting and injuring a female student 14 years ago. (NHK)

Japan's Empress Masako turns 61

Japan's Empress Masako turned 61 on Monday. She issued a statement, saying 2024 began in a deeply painful manner due to a major earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa Prefecture on New Year's Day. (NHK)

Akita Supermarket Reopens After Bear Ordeal

The supermarket reopened its doors after a week, regaining its usual bustle as customers streamed in.

No foul play in death of actor-singer Nakayama Miho, Tokyo police say

Tokyo police say they have determined there was no foul play in the death of Japanese actor and singer Nakayama Miho. Nakayama was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Friday. Police in the capital reportedly rushed to Nakayama's home in Shibuya Ward after receiving a call from her management agency on Friday afternoon. She was reportedly found dead in the bathroom. (NHK)

Shipment of Indigo Dye 'Sukumo' Begins

Shipment operations for 'Sukumo,' the dye used in Tokushima Prefecture's renowned indigo dyeing, have begun.

Toy Kingdom Officials Face Charges Over Maze Accident

In an incident at a theme park in Kato City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the floor of a 3D maze collapsed, injuring six people, police have decided to send case files for three related officials to prosecutors.