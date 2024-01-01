Osaka Turns Roads Yellow to Help Curb Prostitution

OSAKA, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - A section of Osaka's Umeda district has been revamped to tackle street solicitation, a persistent issue in the area. The initiative included painting roads bright yellow and adding streetlights to discourage such activities.

The changes were implemented in Tayujicho, an area known for its restaurants and hotels but also plagued by prostitution-related activities. This month, roads were painted yellow with aquarium-inspired illustrations, creating a psychological barrier against solicitation.

Authorities reported that, following the changes, solicitation has nearly disappeared. Police will continue evaluating the initiative's effectiveness while maintaining strict enforcement efforts.

Source: YOMIURI