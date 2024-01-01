Hiroshige's Edo: Exploring Landmarks Through Timeless Art

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - Renowned ukiyo-e artist Hiroshige’s depictions of Edo have become the focus of a journey retracing the historical landmarks captured in his works.

The expedition, led by Sato, a television newscaster, and Watanabe, a curator from the Tanaka Memorial Art Museum in Shibuya, reveals the enduring connection between the Edo period and modern Tokyo.

Their first stop is Nihonbashi, a hub of commerce during the Edo era and the starting point for Japan's five major roads. Hiroshige frequently illustrated this bustling location, often with Mount Fuji in the background. Today, while much has changed, remnants of Edo’s lively streetscape remain. "The area was once alive with merchants carrying fish from Edo Bay," explained Watanabe, emphasizing the historical significance of the site.

The journey continues to Oji Shrine in Tokyo’s Kita Ward, a shrine with a history spanning over 1,000 years. The shrine, long associated with prosperity and good fortune, was also visited by Tokugawa shoguns. Watanabe highlights one of Hiroshige’s works featuring the twin peaks of Mount Tsukuba as seen from the shrine’s grounds. "It’s remarkable how little this site has changed," noted Sato, comparing the painting to the present-day view.

The final destination is the Oji Inari Shrine, famed for a folkloric tale involving foxes gathering under a large enoki tree on New Year’s Eve. Hiroshige depicted this mythical event in his artwork, blending fantasy with the Edo landscape. While the original tree no longer stands, a third-generation enoki and a commemorative monument keep the legend alive. "The connection between folklore and the physical location makes this painting even more enchanting," said Watanabe.

The journey highlights how Hiroshige’s art continues to resonate, bridging the past and present. Watanabe’s recently published book, offering insights into the real-life inspirations behind Hiroshige’s works, is now available for those eager to embark on their own exploration of Edo’s enduring beauty.

Source: ANN