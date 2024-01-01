Japan's Dairy Farms Shrink by Half

TOKYO, Dec 14 (News On Japan) - The number of dairy farms in Japan has halved over the past 15 years, dropping below 10,000 for the first time, raising the alarm about the future of domestic milk production.

Chiba Prefecture, a major milk producer, recently held a free milk distribution event to encourage consumption during the holiday season, a period when milk sales typically drop due to school closures.

Milk consumption in Japan has been in decline since the 1990s, with little sign of recovery. Many consumers admit to drinking milk less frequently, while dairy farmers struggle with rising production costs. Michiyo Nishioka, a farmer in Chiba, highlighted that feed prices have doubled since she started farming 13 years ago, leaving 60% of dairy farmers operating at a loss.

The economic pressure has already forced some farmers out of business, creating ripple effects in other industries. Confectionery stores that rely on local dairy products face rising costs and supply shortages, with some raising prices to cope.

Experts are calling for direct government support to help farmers manage production costs. They note that, unlike Europe, Japan places the full burden of agricultural costs on consumers. Nishioka, who has already raised milk prices twice, expressed her hope that domestic dairy farming can be preserved for future generations.

Source: ANN