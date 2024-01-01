News On Japan
Denny's to Raise Rice Prices

TOKYO, Dec 17 (News On Japan) - Denny's has announced that it will raise the price of rice dishes starting December 24th, citing soaring rice prices. The price hike will apply to small, regular, and large servings of rice, with each seeing an increase of 44 yen.

For example, the price of a regular serving will rise from 209 yen to 253 yen, while a large serving will increase from 264 yen to 308 yen.

Additionally, the popular free rice upsize service during morning and lunch hours will be discontinued. Customers will now be charged 55 yen for the extra portion.

The surge in rice costs has prompted similar measures across the food service industry. Major chain Skylark Holdings has raised rice prices at its brands, including Gusto and Bamiyan. Meanwhile, Sukiya, a leading beef bowl chain, has also increased prices for its beef bowl and curry dishes.

Source: ANN

