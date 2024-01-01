Winter Break Begins Across Osaka Elementary Schools

OSAKA, Dec 23 (News On Japan) - Winter break will begin on December 24th. On December 23rd, many public elementary schools in Osaka City held their closing ceremonies.

At Kami-Nambu Elementary School in Osaka’s Hirano Ward, the principal reflected on the second semester and encouraged students to prepare for the new year: "Set a goal and welcome the new year with determination."

Back in their classrooms, students received their second-semester report cards along with messages from their teachers.

At Kami-Nambu Elementary School, the third semester will begin on January 9th.

Source: MBS