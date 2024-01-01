News On Japan
Kyoto’s Philosophers’ Path: Should It Be Paved or Left Untouched?

KYOTO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - Debate is growing over whether Kyoto’s iconic Philosophers’ Path should be paved with asphalt or preserved in its natural state.

On December 25th, three groups dedicated to preserving the environment of the Philosophers’ Path visited Kyoto City Hall. They submitted a request to maintain the path as a natural dirt trail, emphasizing the need to protect the surrounding environment, including the iconic cherry blossom trees.

A member of a local resident group remarked, “Differences in opinions among those living along the path have caused divisions. We hope for a solution that benefits everyone without causing harm.”

Located in Kyoto’s Sakyo Ward, the Philosophers’ Path stretches about 2 kilometers from near Ginkaku-ji Temple to the south, offering picturesque scenery. In spring, approximately 400 cherry trees bloom, and the area is home to fireflies, making it beloved by both locals and tourists.

According to Kyoto City, parts of the path have already been paved with asphalt. However, opposition from some residents who wish to preserve the scenery has stalled further paving in other sections.

One local resident expressed their thoughts: “If the path is paved with concrete, it will become just another ordinary road. The Philosophers’ Path should remain a dirt trail, preserving its unique character for future generations. Altering it could disrupt the natural ecosystem, affecting insects, birds, and other wildlife.”

However, leaving the path unpaved has caused some challenges.

A local resident pointed to a crack in a nearby door, saying, “Look at this. It’s caused by stones kicked up from the gravel path. Even vehicles get damaged.”

Another resident mentioned, “We built this parking space for our car, but it’s constantly covered in dust. It’s quite inconvenient.”

There are also complaints about muddy conditions on rainy days, with some residents calling for improvements.

In response, Kyoto City has formed a discussion panel, including experts, advocates for paving, and cautious locals. On December 17th, they conducted an on-site inspection to explore possible solutions that balance maintaining the landscape and improving livability.

Takahiro Sawai, a representative of the Philosophers’ Path Preservation Society, urged caution: “It’s important to consider the entire environment, including the habitat of Genji fireflies, which are designated natural monuments in Kyoto.”

On the other hand, local resident Fumio Ninobe, who supports paving, argued, “Some parts of the path are already paved with asphalt, and it hasn’t affected the local environment. Fireflies still thrive here.”

Masafumi Kawasaki, a professor at Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies, noted, “Even if the gravel path is compacted, vehicles passing through can dislodge stones, requiring repairs. We need to carefully plan the path’s maintenance based on specific locations, considering whether there are houses nearby.”

Source: YOMIURI

