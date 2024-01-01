News On Japan
Society

Nobel Peace Prize: Hibakusha Reflect on 68 Years of Advocacy

HIROSHIMA, Jan 19 (News On Japan) - The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Japan Hidankyo), marking the first time in 50 years that a Japanese entity has received the honor.

Tomoyuki Minomaki, 82, a hibakusha (atomic bomb survivor), heard the news at Hiroshima City Hall. His feelings of surprise and joy were accompanied by thoughts of those who paved the way, especially Tsuboi Sunao, a late hibakusha and his mentor, whose efforts inspired Minomaki's involvement with Hidankyo.

Over the past 68 years, hibakusha have traveled the globe, advocating for the abolition of nuclear weapons. In an era where the "nuclear taboo" faces growing challenges, the light that shone on hibakusha in Oslo, Norway, carried profound significance. Despite struggling with chronic heart failure, Minomaki made his way to Oslo, embodying the resilience and dedication of hibakusha. Through his journey, we explore the collective hopes and sacrifices woven into their decades-long advocacy.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Cedar Pollen Season Starts Record Early Since 1985

Cedar pollen dispersal in Tokyo began on January 8th, marking the earliest start since monitoring began in 1985, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Japan Backs Study on Deep-Sea Oxygen Beyond Photosynthesis

The Japan Foundation has announced a joint research project with a UK research group to investigate the mysterious oxygen produced in the lightless depths of the ocean, known as 'dark oxygen,' which forms through methods other than photosynthesis.

Nintendo to Launch Switch 2 in 2025, Teaser Video Released

Nintendo announced on January 16th that it will release the successor to the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch 2, sometime in 2025.

Avalanche in Aomori: Foreign Skiers Involved, One Injured

An avalanche occurred near a ski resort in Ajigasawa, Aomori Prefecture, involving 13 people, mostly foreign tourists. All were safely evacuated, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

Japanese Lunar Lander Resilience Launched From Kennedy Space Center

A rocket carrying the lunar lander developed by Japanese space venture ispace was successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the United States.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Nobel Peace Prize: Hibakusha Reflect on 68 Years of Advocacy

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Japan Hidankyo), marking the first time in 50 years that a Japanese entity has received the honor.

Co-pilot Vomits on Plane Just Before Departure

A Japan Airlines (JAL) international flight faced a major delay after one of its pilots was found to have consumed alcohol exceeding the allowable limits the night before departure. Investigations by FNN have revealed conflicting accounts between JAL and the pilot involved regarding the decision to proceed with the flight.

Kobe's 1995 Earthquake Captured on 8mm Video

At 5:46 a.m. on January 17, 1995, a powerful earthquake struck Kobe, leaving widespread devastation in its wake. Taisuke Matsuzaki, a city official at the time, began documenting the aftermath using an 8mm video camera.

Tokyo Allocates 4.7 Billion Yen to Support Security Camera Installation in 2025 Budget

In response to a surge in home robbery incidents across the Kanto region, Tokyo has announced plans to allocate 4.7 billion yen in its fiscal 2025 budget to support the installation of home security cameras.

Empress Emerita Publishes 466 Unreleased Poems

A poetry collection featuring 466 previously unpublished poems by Empress Emerita Michiko will be published on January 15.

Chiba Celebrates 'Coming of Age' with Mickey

Chiba's Urayasu City hosted a '20-Year Celebration' event at Tokyo DisneySea on Monday, marking the transition to adulthood for local residents.

New Adults Gather in Kyoto to Showcase Archery Skills

At Kyoto’s Sanjusangendo, newly recognized 20-year-old adults gathered to demonstrate their archery skills during the annual "Toshiya" event.

Hammer Attack at Hosei University Leaves Eight Injured, Korean Student Arrested

A female student wielded a hammer on Hosei University's campus in Tokyo, injuring eight students.