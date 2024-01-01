Nobel Peace Prize: Hibakusha Reflect on 68 Years of Advocacy

HIROSHIMA, Jan 19 (News On Japan) - The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations (Japan Hidankyo), marking the first time in 50 years that a Japanese entity has received the honor.

Tomoyuki Minomaki, 82, a hibakusha (atomic bomb survivor), heard the news at Hiroshima City Hall. His feelings of surprise and joy were accompanied by thoughts of those who paved the way, especially Tsuboi Sunao, a late hibakusha and his mentor, whose efforts inspired Minomaki's involvement with Hidankyo.

Over the past 68 years, hibakusha have traveled the globe, advocating for the abolition of nuclear weapons. In an era where the "nuclear taboo" faces growing challenges, the light that shone on hibakusha in Oslo, Norway, carried profound significance. Despite struggling with chronic heart failure, Minomaki made his way to Oslo, embodying the resilience and dedication of hibakusha. Through his journey, we explore the collective hopes and sacrifices woven into their decades-long advocacy.

