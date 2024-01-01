Large-Scale Solar Panel Project in Nara Canceled

NARA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Nara Governor Yamashita has announced the cancellation of a large-scale solar power project in Gojo City, citing the inability to secure local consent. The project, initially proposed as an alternative to a previously planned 2,000-meter runway, was intended to support power supply stability during disasters and include a disaster-response heliport.

In January last year, Yamashita decided to scrap the runway project, which had been promoted by his predecessor, in favor of the solar power and heliport initiative. However, lawmakers who had backed the original runway plan opposed the change, questioning the necessity of a large-scale solar facility.

Under Gojo City regulations, the construction of solar power facilities with a total output exceeding 50 kilowatts requires local approval. Yamashita stated today that such approval had not been obtained, leading to the project's cancellation.

"The wishes of the local community must be respected," the governor remarked.

Source: KTV NEWS