News On Japan
Business

Large-Scale Solar Panel Project in Nara Canceled

NARA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Nara Governor Yamashita has announced the cancellation of a large-scale solar power project in Gojo City, citing the inability to secure local consent. The project, initially proposed as an alternative to a previously planned 2,000-meter runway, was intended to support power supply stability during disasters and include a disaster-response heliport.

In January last year, Yamashita decided to scrap the runway project, which had been promoted by his predecessor, in favor of the solar power and heliport initiative. However, lawmakers who had backed the original runway plan opposed the change, questioning the necessity of a large-scale solar facility.

Under Gojo City regulations, the construction of solar power facilities with a total output exceeding 50 kilowatts requires local approval. Yamashita stated today that such approval had not been obtained, leading to the project's cancellation.

"The wishes of the local community must be respected," the governor remarked.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Maiko Scatter Beans at Kyoto’s Yasaka Shrine

Ahead of Setsubun on February 2nd, maiko and geiko gathered at Kyoto’s Yasaka Shrine to perform a traditional bean-scattering ritual.

Yamagata Leads Japan’s Regional Tourism Revival

As the Lunar New Year holiday brings an influx of tourists from across Asia, Japan is experiencing a significant rise in inbound visitors. With attractions catering to Chinese-speaking tourists and picturesque winter landscapes drawing crowds to snow-covered regions, efforts to achieve a full post-pandemic recovery in inbound tourism are gaining momentum.

Footage Shows Moment Truck Falls Into Sinkhole

A massive sinkhole swallowed a truck in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on January 28, with dramatic footage capturing the moment the road suddenly gave way.

Tourists Flock to Hokkaido for Lunar New Year

Hokkaido is taking steps to address overtourism issues as large numbers of foreign visitors arrive during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Mahoroba Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ship Debuts, Connecting Central Osaka and Expo Site in 60 Minutes

The hydrogen fuel cell ship "Mahoroba," designed to connect central Osaka with the Expo venue in Yumeshima in approximately 60 minutes, was unveiled to the media ahead of its commercial launch during the Expo period.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Large-Scale Solar Panel Project in Nara Canceled

Nara Governor Yamashita has announced the cancellation of a large-scale solar power project in Gojo City, citing the inability to secure local consent. The project, initially proposed as an alternative to a previously planned 2,000-meter runway, was intended to support power supply stability during disasters and include a disaster-response heliport.

Honda and Nissan Delay Integration Until Mid-Feb

Honda and Nissan's negotiations over a potential business integration have hit a roadblock, with concerns that Nissan’s restructuring measures are inadequate.

Manga-based movies dominate 2024 box office in Japan

Manga-based movies were big hits in Japan last year. They took the top three spots, helping Japanese films see record box-office proceeds. (NHK)

Can Higher Interest Rates Ease Household Finances?

Banks are engaged in an intense battle to attract deposits, pushing interest rates higher. While savings account holders may benefit from increased interest earnings, rising rates also mean heavier mortgage burdens and potential rent hikes.

Fuji TV Crisis Deepens

Fuji TV held a press conference on January 27 at 4 p.m. to address allegations reported in the media that an employee was involved in a dispute between TV personality Nakai and a woman. Fuji TV explained that investigating Nakai at this stage might negatively impact the woman’s mental health and risk further harm if Nakai attempted to contact her.

Fuji TV executives resign amid scandal

Leaders of Fuji Television announced their resignations on Monday amid growing pressure on the Japanese broadcaster over a major scandal involving a TV personality. (NHK)

Proxtrend レビュー

金融市場の世界では、取引の人気が高まっており、取引へのアクセスを提供するプラットフォームはトレーダーの成功に重要な役割を果たしている。

Tesla, BYD to launch electric SUVs in Japan

The world's two largest electric vehicle makers want to make bigger inroads into Japan's struggling EV market. America's Tesla and China's BYD both have plans to roll out new SUVs in April. (NHK)