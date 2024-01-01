News On Japan
ANA Aircraft Wing Hits Boarding Bridge in Fukushima

FUKUOKA, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - A Japan Airlines aircraft arriving at Fukushima Airport on February 2nd made contact with a boarding bridge, though no injuries were reported among the 28 passengers and crew on board.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when an All Nippon Airways flight from Itami Airport touched the bridge with its left wing upon arrival.

Passengers were seen disembarking smoothly from the front section of the aircraft.

As a result of the incident, three flights scheduled to use the aircraft were canceled on February 2nd.

Source: FNN

