Expo Site Bans Large Luggage

OSAKA, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - Visitors to the Osaka-Kansai Expo will not be allowed to bring large luggage, such as suitcases, into the venue. Organizers are urging attendees to store their bags at hotels or train stations before arrival.

With daily attendance expected to exceed 200,000 on peak days, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has banned large luggage, such as carry-on suitcases, from the venue for security reasons. However, Yumeshima Station, the subway stop serving as the main gateway to the Expo, does not have coin lockers.

If visitors arrive at the venue with large luggage, they must store it at a nearby station such as JR Sakurajima Station for 1,000 yen per item or leave it at one of two designated locations outside the venue for 10,000 yen per item.

On February 6th, the Expo Association held an informational session for accommodation providers, asking them to accommodate guest luggage storage after check-out as much as possible.

Source: MBS