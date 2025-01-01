News On Japan
Society

Sumiyoshi-Kai Leader and Hong Kong Mafia Allegedly Form Pact

TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A total of five individuals, including senior figures from organized crime groups, have been arrested on suspicion of reserving a hotel room without disclosing their ties to criminal organizations. Authorities believe the site was used to conduct an alliance ceremony between a Japanese gang and the Hong Kong-based mafia group known as 14K.

Kazuaki Tajima, 53, identified as a top leader in the Sumiyoshi-kai syndicate, and Utaro Shirai, 53, a senior figure in the quasi-gang group "Chinese Dragon", allegedly concealed their gang affiliations when booking a hotel in Yamanashi Prefecture two years ago.

Police suspect that during the hotel stay, Tajima participated in a ritual known as sakazuki-goto—a sake-sharing ceremony signifying a formal alliance—with members of the 14K mafia, mediated by Shirai and others.

Investigators believe the purpose of the alliance was to facilitate criminal activities across both Japan and Hong Kong. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are now looking into possible links to broader international crime networks.

Source: FNN

POPULAR NEWS

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

MORE Society NEWS

Inside Japan’s Adult Video Industry: What You Didn't Know

Japan produces approximately 35,000 adult videos every year, including those streamed online, making it one of the largest adult video industries in the world. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Illegal Logging Rife in Hokkaido

Illegal logging linked to construction projects has been uncovered in Kutchan, Hokkaido, with the cleared forest area reaching approximately 3.9 hectares. In the Tasumi district at the foot of Mount Yotei, a person believed to be of Chinese descent and a construction company had been carrying out logging and building activities since at least 2023.

School Boy Shot with Air Gun, Two Teenagers Arrested

Two teenagers have been arrested in Tsushima City, Aichi Prefecture, for allegedly firing an airsoft gun at an elementary school boy riding a bicycle.

Tokyo Police Use Fake ID to Infiltrate Underground Network

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have made the first arrest in Japan using a new investigative method known as "undercover identity investigation," in which officers apply for illegal jobs using fabricated IDs.

Patient Arrested for Stabbing Doctor at Chiba Hospital

A 75-year-old man was arrested on June 5th at a hospital in Chiba City for stabbing a doctor during a consultation. The suspect, Fukoyoshi Nobe, is being held on charges of attempted murder after he slashed a 53-year-old male physician in the neck and other areas with a knife, causing serious injuries.

Monster Bear OSO18 Was Extreme Carnivore

A bear known as OSO18, which attacked more than 60 cattle in eastern Hokkaido, has been revealed to be an unusually extreme carnivore, primarily feeding on Ezo deer.

Police Officer and Buddhist Priest Arrested for Sexual Assault of High School Girl

A police officer and a Buddhist priest have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female high school student in Aomori Prefecture.