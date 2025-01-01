Sumiyoshi-Kai Leader and Hong Kong Mafia Allegedly Form Pact

TOKYO, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - A total of five individuals, including senior figures from organized crime groups, have been arrested on suspicion of reserving a hotel room without disclosing their ties to criminal organizations. Authorities believe the site was used to conduct an alliance ceremony between a Japanese gang and the Hong Kong-based mafia group known as 14K.

Kazuaki Tajima, 53, identified as a top leader in the Sumiyoshi-kai syndicate, and Utaro Shirai, 53, a senior figure in the quasi-gang group "Chinese Dragon", allegedly concealed their gang affiliations when booking a hotel in Yamanashi Prefecture two years ago.

Police suspect that during the hotel stay, Tajima participated in a ritual known as sakazuki-goto—a sake-sharing ceremony signifying a formal alliance—with members of the 14K mafia, mediated by Shirai and others.

Investigators believe the purpose of the alliance was to facilitate criminal activities across both Japan and Hong Kong. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police are now looking into possible links to broader international crime networks.

