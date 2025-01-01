Rice Shop Forced to Close as Price Surge Persists

FUKUOKA, Jun 10 (News On Japan) - As government rice stockpiles went on sale in Fukuoka, long lines formed outside stores even before opening hours. At the Mega Don Quijote in Nishi Ward, customers queued early on June 9th to purchase the reserve rice, with distribution beginning at 7 a.m.

Despite the early hour, the line extended well beyond the storefront. One customer said they had arrived around 5:15 a.m. The rice was sold through a lottery system, with 2,000 five-kilogram bags priced at 2,139 yen each including tax. A mother in line expressed relief, saying, "I'm so glad I finally got some. I've been searching everywhere. With prices rising, I thought we’d have to cut back, but this was affordable enough for us to eat well."

All 2,000 bags sold out by late morning. While additional shipments are planned, no date has been set for the next sale. Similar sales are starting at other stores in Fukuoka, such as the MrMax Hashimoto and Haru locations, signaling a gradual rollout of in-person sales of government reserves.

However, even as such measures aim to stabilize prices, some rice sellers are reaching their breaking point. One such store in Fukuoka's Jonan Ward—Kanayama Beikoku, an 85-year-old family-run shop—closed its doors at the end of May. It had served both individual customers and restaurants across three generations.

"We realized we couldn't continue if prices kept rising. We decided to prioritize protecting our customers and employees," said the owner.

While trying to shield customers from sharp price hikes, the store faced mounting procurement costs that became unsustainable. Ultimately, the retail operation was shut down, and its business was transferred to a wholesale distributor.

According to Teikoku Databank, 88 rice retailers suspended or shut down operations in the last fiscal year, marking a second consecutive annual increase and the highest figure in the past five years.

The store’s owner voiced frustration that the government had not acted sooner. "If they had released reserve rice last autumn, we wouldn’t be in this situation. The price spike could’ve been avoided. Everything was too slow. It’s frustrating and disappointing—there’s nothing more to say."

As reserve stock releases continue, attention is now turning to whether they can actually curb rising rice prices. If high prices persist, more small-scale rice retailers may be forced to close.

Source: FBS