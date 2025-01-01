Mt. Fuji Sets Up Permanent Gate

News On Japan
SHIZUOKA, Jun 14 (News On Japan) - A permanent gate has been installed at the Yamanashi Prefecture entrance to the fifth station of Mt. Fuji, unveiled on June 13. Authorities hope the new measure will help address the ongoing problem of reckless climbing attempts.

According to Yamanashi Prefecture, the steel-framed gate is approximately 8 meters wide and 3.5 meters tall, with a construction cost of around 15 million yen. During the summer climbing season starting July 1, the gate will remain open from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed at all other times. In addition, the number of climbers will be capped at 4,000 per day, with each climber required to pay a passage fee of 4,000 yen per trip.

Security personnel will be stationed at the gate 24 hours a day throughout the climbing period. Climbers with reservations at mountain huts will be allowed to pass outside of regular operating hours. One of the major safety concerns has been so-called "bullet climbing," where climbers attempt to reach the summit overnight without adequate rest. A temporary gate installed by Yamanashi Prefecture in 2024 significantly reduced these dangerous attempts.

However, attention has since turned to climbers attempting to reach the summit wearing only T-shirts, sandals, or other insufficient gear. To address this issue, Yamanashi Prefecture has strengthened its deployment of "Mt. Fuji Rangers," prefectural staff trained to intervene with poorly equipped climbers. Their training was also demonstrated on June 13. During the drill, one role-playing climber argued, "We always climb like this. Why can't we go? We don't have time, let us through quickly." The ranger responded, "We want everyone to enjoy climbing Mt. Fuji, but your safety is our top priority. In your current outfit, it would be extremely dangerous, so we cannot let you pass."

Under the new system, prefectural staff will have the authority to refuse entry to climbers lacking sufficient equipment. One tourist observing the measures commented, "I think it's necessary to prevent accidents. If you consider the need for helicopter rescues in case of emergencies, it's better to have restrictions."

Meanwhile, on the Shizuoka Prefecture side, where the climbing season officially opens on July 10, local authorities say installing a similar gate would be difficult due to differences in terrain. However, they are rushing to set up temporary huts near the trailhead to check climbers’ gear and clothing as part of their own safety efforts.

