News On Japan
Business

Kao Adopts Social Media Tactics From Startup To Revive Sales

TOKYO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - Kao, a leading Japanese manufacturer of daily necessities such as detergents and shampoos, had been struggling with declining earnings for four consecutive years. However, for the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company has seen a turnaround. What triggered this recovery? The answer lies in Kao’s focus on the high-end segment of the hair care market, where its share had been a mere 1%. The key to Kao's comeback was found in the strategies of a rising startup brand.

That brand is I-ne, established in 2007, which has launched a series of hit hair care brands such as Botanist and Yoru, generating annual sales of around 10 billion yen. I-ne’s strength lies in its effective use of social media marketing, including visually appealing graphics that stimulate consumers’ sense of smell and desire to share online.

I-ne’s success is driven by a marketing philosophy that blends art, craft, and science. The "art" element emphasizes originality that appeals to intuition and aesthetics. "Craft" represents high-quality product development, while "science" involves data-driven analysis and improvement. Among these, I-ne places particular emphasis on art. With an in-house creative team of about 80 members, it designs packaging and advertisements that consumers want to share on social media. One example is Yoru’s “nighttime beauty” concept, which resonated with busy Japanese women and generated significant online buzz.

In terms of craft, the company conducts sensory evaluations using panels to refine memorable fragrances that are likely to go viral on social platforms. Finally, the science element ties all these efforts to actual sales by analyzing how social media engagement translates into revenue.

Inspired by I-ne's approach, Kao launched a sweeping reform of its hair care business. As part of this strategy, the company introduced high-premium products. Since the spring 2024 launch of its new brand Melt, cumulative shipments have reached 2.5 million units. The subsequent release of The Answer in autumn 2024 also became a hit, surpassing one million units in shipments within seven months of its launch.

The influence of I-ne is particularly evident in Kao’s use of social media. When devising its marketing plans, Kao closely studied how influencers post, the volume and balance of advertising, and other tactics. In addition to leveraging its long-standing research capabilities, Kao adopted I-ne’s social media-driven methods to revamp its marketing approach.

Rather than focusing solely on product functionality, Kao shifted to a strategy that appeals to consumers’ emotions — how they want to feel after making their hair beautiful. This emotional marketing approach has contributed significantly to the recent success of its new products.

Kao acknowledges the importance of learning from emerging companies employing novel marketing techniques. Going forward, Kao plans to further strengthen its high-premium lineup, aiming to expand the share of high-end products in its portfolio from 1% in 2023 to about 45% by 2027.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

International Yoga Day Arrives Early in Tokyo

As the sun rose over Tokyo, the spiritual calm of Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple was matched by the rhythmic breathing of over 2,000 people who gathered to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day, held on June 21st under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high. Based on interviews with wholesalers and others accused of "hoarding," anchor Naomi Trauden investigates the factors behind the crisis.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Kao Adopts Social Media Tactics From Startup To Revive Sales

Kao, a leading Japanese manufacturer of daily necessities such as detergents and shampoos, had been struggling with declining earnings for four consecutive years. However, for the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company has seen a turnaround. What triggered this recovery? The answer lies in Kao’s focus on the high-end segment of the hair care market, where its share had been a mere 1%. The key to Kao's comeback was found in the strategies of a rising startup brand.

How Will People Spend Their Summer Bonus This Year

Summer bonus season is approaching, but with inflation remaining high, many are wondering how they will spend their extra income. A recent street survey gathered views on how people plan to use their bonuses.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

Why Is Life Insurance Non-Negotiable for Self-Employed Individuals?

If you are self-employed, your financial stability entirely depends on your earnings, as there is no fixed salary, employer safety net, or company insurance to fall back on.

Trump Approves Nippon Steel's Acquisition of US Steel

Nippon Steel has announced that former President Trump has approved its planned acquisition of US Steel. On June 13th, Nippon Steel stated that Trump had given his approval to the "partnership" with US Steel. According to Nippon Steel executives, this effectively means Trump has authorized the full acquisition, making US Steel a wholly owned subsidiary.

Otaru Redevelopment Plan Effectively Frozen

A former resort area in the Otamoi district of Otaru City has hit a major roadblock in its redevelopment plans. "This is the Otamoi coastline," explained a Ryugu Cruise guide. "There used to be a building here called Ryugukaku, a high-end restaurant. It's hard to believe."

Central Banks and Markets: A Perspective of Over 30 Years

A special feature focuses on central banks, markets, and politics from the perspective of over 30 years of experience, with veteran economist Ueno Yasunari offering his insights.