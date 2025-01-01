Controversy Grows Over Kamakura Park Dog Ban

News On Japan
KAMAKURA, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - Most parks in Kamakura, a popular tourist destination in Kanagawa Prefecture known for landmarks such as Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine and Yuigahama Beach, have banned dogs, prompting mixed reactions from residents. The city's proximity to Tokyo makes it a desirable place to live, but recent regulations have drawn complaints from dog owners.

On June 19th, many people were seen walking their dogs along Yuigahama Beach. However, in neighborhood parks designated as "district parks," Kamakura City prohibits dogs from entering. The city's website explains that the rule is intended to ensure safety after receiving reports that other park users feel uncomfortable when appropriate distance from dogs cannot be maintained.

There are 239 such district parks in Kamakura. Of these, only 12 parks allow dogs on leashes as an exception.

Dog owners expressed frustration over the regulation. One said, "Who are parks for? If dogs aren’t allowed, we can’t use them at all. It’s a complicated issue, but it feels unfair. My dog is very calm and causes no problems, but there are dogs with more aggressive temperaments. After all, dogs are animals." Another added, "From a dog owner's perspective, I wish the city would be a little more tolerant. I’d like to be able to walk my dog in the park."

Non-dog owners also shared their views. One resident said, "I think the rule is reasonable. When dogs come near, their fur flies and sometimes they relieve themselves. It feels unsanitary when small children are playing or lying down in the park. The smell of urine can be quite strong. If someone lets their dog off the leash and something happens, it could be a problem. Ideally, everyone should be able to enjoy the parks peacefully."

The issue has even been raised in the city council, where attention has focused on the actual number of complaints received. In the past five years, only around 10 complaints have been filed.

Council member Manaka Hosokawa asked city officials: "How many opinions, complaints, or grievances have you received?"

City officials responded: "In recent years, we received five cases in fiscal 2021, one case in fiscal 2022, five cases in fiscal 2023, and zero cases in fiscal 2024."

When interviewed by the program, city officials acknowledged that "honestly, the number is not large," but added, "district parks are used by local residents, and we want to consider reviewing which parks allow dogs based on requests and consultations from neighborhood associations."

Makoto Machida, a visiting professor at Yokohama City University Graduate School and an expert on park management, commented on the situation. "Sometimes a rule changes due to many voices, but even a single strong complaint can trigger action. Public institutions are facing declining human resources, and handling each complaint consumes more time. To avoid continuous disputes, municipalities may simply prohibit certain behaviors and put up signs to prevent further complaints."

As for how to resolve such conflicts, Machida suggested, "Mutual understanding among residents is crucial. Solutions might involve discussing which areas are acceptable, designating certain zones or time periods where dogs are allowed. Exploring these kinds of compromises will likely be the way forward."

