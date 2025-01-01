News On Japan
Business

Tensions Rise Over Surge in Private Lodging in Osaka

OSAKA, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - As the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise, Osaka is seeing a rapid increase in "special zone private lodgings." In Konohana Ward, a 212-unit apartment building has been fully converted into short-term rentals, sparking conflict with nearby residents. Opposing the plan, neighbors have submitted a petition to Osaka City.

The operator insists there are no legal violations and says it is seeking coexistence with local residents, but experts point to flaws in the system’s design.

According to the latest data released by Japan’s government tourism agency, the number of foreign visitors to Japan last month was approximately 3.69 million, up 21.5% from the same month a year earlier. With the Osaka-Kansai Expo approaching, May saw a record high for that month. While tourism revenue is increasing, the shortage of accommodations is becoming increasingly serious. This has fueled the growth of special zone private lodging, a system that allows ordinary residences to be used as accommodation under certain conditions.

In areas like Nishinari Ward, these special lodgings are expanding rapidly. Buildings lined with short-term rentals now dominate some streets. As of the end of April this year, Osaka City had 614 registered special zone lodgings, accounting for about 95% of the national total.

However, the surge in demand for inbound tourism has brought problems. One prominent case involves a 14-story, 212-unit apartment building in Konohana Ward, which is being entirely converted into short-term lodging. A local resident explained that while the operator originally planned to convert only part of the building into rentals, earlier this year they suddenly announced the entire building would be turned into vacation rentals.

The resident expressed concern, saying, "There are safety and disaster response issues, especially if a major earthquake like a Nankai Trough event occurs. With so many foreigners staying, initial disaster response could be extremely difficult. That burden would fall heavily on us as neighboring residents." According to the residents, the operator notified them in March that the building would be fully converted and planned to open by the end of June.

"What was once a quiet area may soon see around 500 people daily, each dragging large suitcases. Frankly, it makes me want to move out," one neighbor said. Growing increasingly anxious, residents submitted a petition to Osaka City on June 5th demanding the plan be withdrawn, citing frustration over the last-minute change and insufficient explanation to residents.

In response to questions from TV Osaka, the operator stated that it could not hold explanatory meetings until the residence registration was finalized. It emphasized that there are no legal problems and that discussions with local residents are ongoing with a positive attitude toward coexistence.

Experts argue that the root of these disputes lies in the design of the special zone lodging system itself. One expert noted, "Most people imagine private lodging as operating just one unit in an apartment building, but this case, where the entire building is being converted, is rare. Under normal circumstances, they should have been required to obtain a hotel or ryokan license. The problem is that careful discussions were lacking when designing the system. That is the biggest issue."

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The meteorological observatory announced in the evening that Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, has erupted. According to the observatory, the eruption occurred at 4:37 p.m., with a plume reaching 500 meters.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high. Based on interviews with wholesalers and others accused of "hoarding," anchor Naomi Trauden investigates the factors behind the crisis.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Global Demand for Japanese Products Opens New Doors

In Kobe, a company that has been processing and selling kelp for over 60 years has begun exporting its products overseas as domestic consumption declines. The company turned to a service called ZenPlus, a platform that sells overlooked Japanese products to global customers. ZenPlus offers over 9 million items across 175 countries, charging a 10% commission only when a sale is made.

Tensions Rise Over Surge in Private Lodging in Osaka

As the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise, Osaka is seeing a rapid increase in "special zone private lodgings." In Konohana Ward, a 212-unit apartment building has been fully converted into short-term rentals, sparking conflict with nearby residents. Opposing the plan, neighbors have submitted a petition to Osaka City.

Kao Adopts Social Media Tactics From Startup To Revive Sales

Kao, a leading Japanese manufacturer of daily necessities such as detergents and shampoos, had been struggling with declining earnings for four consecutive years. However, for the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company has seen a turnaround. What triggered this recovery? The answer lies in Kao’s focus on the high-end segment of the hair care market, where its share had been a mere 1%. The key to Kao's comeback was found in the strategies of a rising startup brand.

How Will People Spend Their Summer Bonus This Year

Summer bonus season is approaching, but with inflation remaining high, many are wondering how they will spend their extra income. A recent street survey gathered views on how people plan to use their bonuses.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

Japan Post to Lose License for 2500 Trucks

Japan Post is facing the suspension of approximately 2,500 trucks for five years after failing to appear at a hearing held by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism over improper safety checks on drivers. With no objection raised by Japan Post, the penalty is expected to be finalized as early as June.

Why Is Life Insurance Non-Negotiable for Self-Employed Individuals?

If you are self-employed, your financial stability entirely depends on your earnings, as there is no fixed salary, employer safety net, or company insurance to fall back on.

Trump Approves Nippon Steel's Acquisition of US Steel

Nippon Steel has announced that former President Trump has approved its planned acquisition of US Steel. On June 13th, Nippon Steel stated that Trump had given his approval to the "partnership" with US Steel. According to Nippon Steel executives, this effectively means Trump has authorized the full acquisition, making US Steel a wholly owned subsidiary.