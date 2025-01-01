Osaka's Tallest Building in Yodoyabashi Opens With Sky Terrace

OSAKA, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - A new landmark building, the tallest in the Yodoyabashi area of Osaka, partially opened on June 23rd with its interior unveiled to the media. Rising 31 stories and approximately 150 meters high, the building, named Yodoyabashi Station One, is located in Chuo Ward and has quickly drawn attention for its commanding presence.

In addition to a terrace offering sweeping views of the Osaka cityscape from the 30th floor, the multipurpose complex features office floors and event spaces. The underground level, directly connected to Osaka Metro Yodoyabashi Station, will house around 20 restaurants, including several well-known establishments making their first appearance in the Kansai region, such as a specialty salad shop and popular confectionery stores offering dorayaki and ohagi. The event space on the 30th-floor terrace is scheduled to open around September and will be available for weddings and other functions.

Source: KTV NEWS