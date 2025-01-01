Why More Children Are Getting Hair Removal

News On Japan
TOKYO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - Hair removal is rapidly growing in popularity across all age groups in Japan, with a sharp increase seen even among children. Some clinics now report cases of children as young as nine undergoing hair removal treatments, often due to teasing from classmates or a desire to feel confident during swimming classes.

The number of children receiving hair removal has surged twentyfold compared to 2022, with many parents supporting early treatments to prevent bullying or future inconvenience.

There are two main types of hair removal: medical and cosmetic. Medical procedures use high-powered lasers to destroy hair-producing cells for more permanent results, while cosmetic treatments use lower-intensity light, causing less pain but offering more temporary effects. Experts generally recommend starting treatments in the late teenage years when hormonal balance stabilizes, though many younger children are already receiving procedures.

Hair removal among adult men has also gained widespread acceptance, influenced partly by the popularity of K-pop stars like BTS, who model smooth, hairless appearances. In South Korea, more than a quarter of men in their twenties reportedly wish to undergo hair removal. Keio University economics professor Sakai, who has undergone full-body treatments himself, believes male hair removal is now socially normalized, while women still face stronger expectations to remain hairless.

The debate around hair removal reflects broader societal discussions about beauty standards, personal freedom, and social pressure. While some see it as a personal choice for comfort or aesthetics, others point out the risk of imposing rigid appearance norms, particularly on women and children. Even in elder care, hair removal is sometimes used to simplify hygiene for caregivers. Ultimately, many believe individuals should have full freedom to decide for themselves, whether to remove hair or not.

Source: ABEMA

