News On Japan
Education

Kindergarten Teacher Wage Cuts Stir Controversy

SHIGA, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - A proposed ordinance in Otsu, western Japan, that would effectively lower salaries for public kindergarten teachers by aligning them with the lower pay scale of nursery staff has drawn strong backlash, with a citizens’ group submitting more than 8,000 signatures to the Otsu City Council chair on February 26th calling for a review of the plan.

Under the proposal, starting monthly salaries would drop by roughly 14,000 yen, prompting concern among residents who question the move at a time when wage increases are being widely discussed. Some fear the change will further reduce the number of people willing to become kindergarten teachers.

At the heart of the issue is a shortage of childcare capacity in Otsu. At Uminoko Nursery School, which has an approved capacity of 90 children, director Yamamoto Hitoshi says enrollment has climbed to around 112 or 113. Otsu has recorded the highest number of children on waiting lists for two consecutive years and is the only municipality with more than 100 children still awaiting placement.

Former educators and advocacy groups supporting early childhood education have voiced strong opposition to the planned pay cuts for teachers working under already strained conditions. Otsuka Kiyotaka, head of a group dedicated to protecting preschool education, warns that lowering wages will make it difficult to attract qualified staff and could undermine the quality of education provided before children enter elementary school.

City officials say the proposal reflects shifting childcare needs and aims to integrate kindergarten, nursery, and certified childcare center staff into a unified “education and childcare” workforce, allowing personnel to be moved from kindergartens—seen as having relatively more capacity—to nursery schools that continue to operate beyond their limits.

However, a kindergarten teacher in Otsu disputes the notion that kindergartens have surplus capacity, saying there is no real room to spare. The teacher explained that providing careful, attentive support to children already leaves staff short on time and that the prospect of a pay cut is deeply discouraging for those striving to give their best to the children in front of them.

Otsuka also criticized the logic of lowering kindergarten teachers’ wages to match those of nursery staff, arguing instead that the city should work to raise nursery teachers’ pay to a comparable level.

On February 26th, the group submitted more than 8,000 signatures to the chair of the Otsu City Council calling for a review of the proposed ordinance. Matsuzaki Arisumi, another member of the group, said supporters hope the petition will encourage serious discussion about how the city should support teachers responsible for educating Otsu’s future generations.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Bear Sightings Spread Across Japan, Experts Call It Abnormal

Although February is typically the height of the hibernation season, bears have already been sighted across Japan, raising concerns of another wave of deadly encounters.

Kindergarten Teacher Wage Cuts Stir Controversy

A proposed ordinance in Otsu, western Japan, that would effectively lower salaries for public kindergarten teachers by aligning them with the lower pay scale of nursery staff has drawn strong backlash, with a citizens’ group submitting more than 8,000 signatures to the Otsu City Council chair on February 26th calling for a review of the plan.

What Are the Most Desirable Places to Live in Greater Tokyo?

Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture has surged in the latest ranking of the most desirable places to live in the Greater Tokyo area, announced on February 25th, reflecting growing demand for well-connected commuter cities offering relatively affordable housing and convenient urban amenities.

Skytree Elevator Halt Caused by Damaged Internal Wiring

An elevator at Tokyo Skytree that made an emergency stop with passengers on board was found to have halted due to damage to internal wiring, with operations set to resume from February 26th after safety checks.

Big Mac Climbs To 500 Yen

McDonald’s, which opened in Japan in 1971 and has long counted the Big Mac among its signature products, saw the burger’s price rise from 280 yen in 2008 to 480 yen before increasing further to 500 yen on February 25th, nearly doubling over the past two decades.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Are Junior High School Entrance Exams Value for Money?

The financial burden of Japan’s competitive junior high school entrance exams is coming under renewed scrutiny, with a popular manga series offering a lens through which to examine whether the process delivers value for families willing to spend heavily in pursuit of academic success.

Ovulation Test Kits in Modern Japan

In recent years, awareness of reproductive health has expanded significantly across Japan.

Flat Grapes Come to Life! The Secret of Shadow & Color for Powerful Depth

In this professional critique, I demonstrate how subtle changes in shadow, color temperature, and value contrast can transform flat shapes into convincing three-dimensional form. (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

Japanese Students In Dublin | 1984

Around 16,500 students travel to Ireland each year to study English. In this report, 34 students from Immaculate Heart University in Kagoshima, Japan, spend a month in Dublin attending classes at the Language Centre of Ireland on Grafton Street , the third group from their university to do so. (TRNGL)

Confusion Over Zero Scores on English Proficiency Test

With more than 4.4 million applicants each year, the Eiken English proficiency test is one of Japan’s largest language examinations, but controversy has emerged after some test-takers received zero points on a summary question, prompting confusion and concern.

Osaka Students Switching to Private High Schools

The subsidization of private school tuition is causing a rapid increase in under-enrollment at public high schools in Osaka Prefecture.

Japan after Hiroshima | 被爆者 Documentary

Hibakusha (被爆者) is the Japanese word for the survivors of the American bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This powerfull documentary shows how the survivors of the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki travel to New York for a UN conference on disarming nuclear weapons. (TRNGL)

Six Students Taken to Hospital After Eating Overly Salty Pizza

Six junior high school students were taken to hospital after falling ill from eating pizza made during a home economics class in Kitakyushu last month, with officials suspecting the cause to be an excessive amount of salt added to the dough.