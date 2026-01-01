Are Junior High School Entrance Exams Value for Money?

TOKYO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - The financial burden of Japan’s competitive junior high school entrance exams is coming under renewed scrutiny, with a popular manga series offering a lens through which to examine whether the process delivers value for families willing to spend heavily in pursuit of academic success.

The discussion centers on February Winners: The Classroom of Absolute Success, a manga by Shi Takase that ran for seven years through 2024 in Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits, was adapted into a live-action drama, and received the Shogakukan Manga Award. Set in a cram school preparing students for private junior high entrance exams, the story depicts the intense competition and financial strain faced by both children and parents.

The title refers to early February, the peak period for private junior high school entrance exams in the Tokyo metropolitan area, when students compete for limited places at prestigious schools. While children are the main participants, parental involvement—and financial commitment—plays a central role. For families considering the exams in coming years, the series has been seen as a realistic portrayal of the pressures involved.

Data from the metropolitan area show that about 52,000 students sat for junior high entrance exams this year, the fourth-highest figure in the past 40 years. The participation rate stands at around 18%, meaning roughly one in five children takes the exams. Even families previously uninterested in the process may feel pressure to join as participation remains high despite Japan’s declining child population. With fewer children overall, many parents are spending more per child and placing greater expectations on educational outcomes.

Costs can be substantial. In one scene from the manga, the head instructor states that sixth-grade students spend an average of 1.5 million yen on cram schools in a single year. Surveys by education company Benesse indicate that attending group cram schools from fourth through sixth grade costs nearly 3 million yen over three years, or roughly 700,000 yen to 1 million yen annually on average, with expenses rising sharply in the final year before exams. Some families also pay for private tutors or additional classes to address weaker subjects.

Beyond tuition, families face transportation costs, application fees, and other related expenses. After acceptance, private junior high schools often require higher tuition and enrollment fees than public schools. The cumulative financial commitment has led some observers to question whether the investment is justified.

The manga’s central instructor character bluntly describes entrance exams as a place where parents effectively buy their children’s future, reflecting a belief among some families that attending a strong school can lead to better universities and career prospects. He likens the process to purchasing an express ticket on a train: while students could theoretically reach top universities by steady progress through public education, the junior high entrance exam route is seen as a faster and more reliable path. Cram schools, in this view, function as service providers helping families secure that advantage.

Yet the analogy also underscores inequality. Seats at top schools are limited, and spending more can improve a child’s chances, making the system feel increasingly dependent on financial resources. For parents, the stakes are high. In one scene, a husband questions who will take responsibility if large sums are spent and the child still fails, sparking an emotional response that reflects real-life tensions within families navigating the process.

As competition remains strong and costs continue to climb, the question of whether junior high entrance exams offer value for money is likely to remain a topic of debate among Japanese families weighing the benefits of early academic competition against its financial and emotional toll.

Source: テレ東BIZ