Japan’s Job Market Remains Tight, Starting Salaries Hit 400,000 Yen

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - With company information sessions for university students set to graduate next spring opening in March, Japan’s job-hunting season has entered full swing, once again unfolding under what is widely seen as a candidate-driven seller’s market.

At a joint career fair held on March 2nd, attention centered on a key issue shaping this year’s recruitment efforts: starting salaries. As inflation continues to squeeze household budgets, students are placing greater emphasis on entry-level pay. One student said, "With prices rising, I would prefer a higher starting salary."

More than half of companies plan to raise initial pay. Consumer electronics retailer Nojima has announced a maximum starting salary of 400,000 yen, while Dai-ichi Life Insurance has increased its general career-track starting salary to 354,000 yen. A growing number of firms are moving to boost pay in a bid to secure talent.

Yet higher wages alone do not appear to be enough to win over students.

Some said they want to prioritize companies that allow them to work within commuting distance from their homes. Others emphasized the importance of workplace compatibility. One student noted, "What matters most is whether the personality and atmosphere fit. I want to focus on that."

MyNavi, which organized the event, said simply raising starting salaries is not a strong enough selling point. The company expects recruitment difficulties to persist as firms compete for a shrinking pool of graduates in a tight labor market.

Source: TBS