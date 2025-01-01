Japan's Oldest Burger Chain Dom Dom Rebounds

TOKYO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - Founded in 1970, Dom Dom Hamburger was Japan’s first homegrown hamburger chain. At its peak, it operated 400 outlets nationwide. However, since the 2000s, its popularity declined sharply, leading to a drastic reduction in store numbers and prolonged financial losses.

With its red elephant mascot, Dom Dom actually predates McDonald's in Japan. Its menu has long featured signature items like the Akara Chicken Burger, topped with a sweet and spicy sauce, and nostalgic side dishes such as buttered corn. Despite these offerings, the chain’s presence shrank to just 27 stores at one point, falling deep into the red.

The turnaround began when Dom Dom unexpectedly gained traction on social media. Since fiscal 2021, sales have been steadily climbing. Seeking to uncover the secret behind the revival, the chain granted behind-the-scenes access. What emerged was a series of unconventional ideas and surprising burger creations.

One such creation is the "Kadon Burger," a limited-time item combining a Japanese rice bowl concept with a hamburger. The burger features fluffy scrambled eggs and crispy pork cutlet sandwiched between buns. According to developer Asada, the goal was to create something even more delicious than a rice burger or traditional pork cutlet bowl by daring to serve it as a hamburger, even if it only appealed to niche customers.

Dom Dom continues to release such limited-time offerings monthly. Past innovations include the "Mai Tai Burger," which sandwiched 200 grams of flatfish, and even a gyoza burger. To date, the company has developed over 1,000 unique burger variations.

Among these, the most iconic is the "Whole Crab Burger," featuring a deep-fried soft-shell crab served entirely intact. Launched in 2019, it quickly became a breakout hit that fueled Dom Dom’s comeback. The whole crab, battered and fried to a crisp, is topped with a special sweet chili sauce, creating an unexpectedly harmonious combination with the burger bun.

The chain’s relentless creativity stems in part from its president Fujisaki’s unconventional career path. Originally a stay-at-home mother until age 39, she began working as a boutique store manager in Shibuya’s famed 109 fashion building. Later, she transitioned into running an izakaya before being scouted by Dom Dom as a product developer at age 44. Within nine months of joining, she was appointed president.

Her first creation, the Thick Omelet Burger, drew from the izakaya’s popular menu item, turning a simple Japanese comfort food into a burger format. The product’s success set the tone for Dom Dom’s renewed focus on originality. Product development is now handled by a small team of just three people, including Fujisaki, allowing for swift decision-making and clear creative direction without being diluted by too many opinions.

Fujisaki emphasizes that breaking conventional thinking is key to their approach. Rather than trying to appeal to everyone, Dom Dom creates products that deliver strong appeal to niche fans. Nearly every limited-time burger has met its sales target.

However, not all experiments have been hits. One overly adventurous item, the Fried Sweet Bread Burger, achieved only half its sales goal. The sweet flavor struggled to compete in shopping complexes where dessert shops already attract many customers, making it less appealing for those seeking a main meal.

Even so, Dom Dom’s bold experimentation has earned it a loyal following and positioned it for continued revival in Japan’s fiercely competitive fast-food market.

Source: サン!シャイン公式ch.