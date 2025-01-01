News On Japan
Fans Weep as Pandas Depart Japan

Wakayama, Jun 29 (News On Japan) - Four giant pandas from Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, departed Japan on June 28th to return to China, drawing heartfelt goodbyes from staff and fans.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the four female pandas left the facility under the watchful eyes of staff members, their families, and large groups of emotional visitors.

One fan said, "All I can say is thank you."

The pandas—Rauhin and her daughters Yuihin, Saihin, and Fuhin—were returned to China as the breeding loan agreement reached its end.

On June 27th, the final day of public viewing, around 1,400 people lined up before the gates opened to bid farewell.

According to zookeepers, the pandas were in good health and displayed strong appetites, beginning the day as usual.

A keeper commented, "They ate a lot of bamboo and slept well, just like any other day."

Although the exact departure time was not disclosed, fans began gathering outside the park before dawn. As the transport trucks passed, many well-wishers prayed for a safe journey.

One woman said, "I just hope they make it safely to China. I went yesterday thinking I wouldn't cry, but my makeup was ruined by the time I left."

Another woman, who traveled from Nagoya, said, "Seeing the trucks made me realize they were really leaving. I teared up. These four pandas were like family to me."

The pandas were then transported to Kansai International Airport, where about 70 staff members saw them off. They boarded a flight to a panda breeding and research base in Sichuan Province, China.

With their departure, only two pandas remain in Japan, both housed at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo.

Source: FNN

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

H2A Rocket’s Final Launch

H2A Rocket No. 50, the final unit of Japan’s long-running flagship launch vehicle series, was successfully launched in the early hours of June 29th from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Saitama Tops National English Rankings for Sixth Year

Saitama City has quietly emerged as Japan's undisputed leader in English education, with its junior high school students ranking first nationwide for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the city’s distinctive approach to classroom instruction.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

Final Run for Famed Twilight Express

The Twilight Express, a luxury overnight train that ran 1,500 kilometers between Osaka and Sapporo, continued to delight passengers on its final run after 25 years of service to Japan’s northernmost reaches.

$25,000 Japan Airlines New First Class Flight | London - Tokyo

Today, I’m flying JAL First Class on the A350-1000, savoring fine Japanese cuisine, rare whiskies, and the quiet luxury of a private suite above the clouds. (Solo Solo Travel)

Angola Pavilion Reopens at Osaka Expo

The Angola Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo reopened on June 26th, marking its first day of operations in roughly two months after remaining closed since the day after the event opened.

Over 400 Earthquakes in 6 Days Rattle Tokara Islands

More than 400 earthquakes have been recorded over six days in the Tokara Islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, unsettling residents and particularly affecting children, some of whom say they are now afraid to sleep at night. The seismic activity comes amid renewed volcanic activity at Shinmoedake, which erupted again on the morning of June 26th, straddling the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Osaka's Tallest Building in Yodoyabashi Opens With Sky Terrace

A new landmark building, the tallest in the Yodoyabashi area of Osaka, partially opened on June 23rd with its interior unveiled to the media. Rising 31 stories and approximately 150 meters high, the building, named Yodoyabashi Station One, is located in Chuo Ward and has quickly drawn attention for its commanding presence.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that Shinmoedake, a volcano in the Kirishima mountain range spanning Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, erupted at 4:37 p.m. on June 22, sending a plume of ash 500 meters into the air.

Giant Ancient Trees Discovered in Yakushima

Deep in the World Heritage-listed island of Yakushima stands the Jomon Sugi, a massive cedar tree long seen as the island’s symbol. But recent coverage has revealed that there are several other trees rivaling or even exceeding its size.