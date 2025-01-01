Fans Weep as Pandas Depart Japan

Wakayama, Jun 29 (News On Japan) - Four giant pandas from Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, departed Japan on June 28th to return to China, drawing heartfelt goodbyes from staff and fans.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the four female pandas left the facility under the watchful eyes of staff members, their families, and large groups of emotional visitors.

One fan said, "All I can say is thank you."

The pandas—Rauhin and her daughters Yuihin, Saihin, and Fuhin—were returned to China as the breeding loan agreement reached its end.

On June 27th, the final day of public viewing, around 1,400 people lined up before the gates opened to bid farewell.

According to zookeepers, the pandas were in good health and displayed strong appetites, beginning the day as usual.

A keeper commented, "They ate a lot of bamboo and slept well, just like any other day."

Although the exact departure time was not disclosed, fans began gathering outside the park before dawn. As the transport trucks passed, many well-wishers prayed for a safe journey.

One woman said, "I just hope they make it safely to China. I went yesterday thinking I wouldn't cry, but my makeup was ruined by the time I left."

Another woman, who traveled from Nagoya, said, "Seeing the trucks made me realize they were really leaving. I teared up. These four pandas were like family to me."

The pandas were then transported to Kansai International Airport, where about 70 staff members saw them off. They boarded a flight to a panda breeding and research base in Sichuan Province, China.

With their departure, only two pandas remain in Japan, both housed at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo.

