Gion Festival Begins with Sacred Ritual at Yasaka Shrine

KYOTO, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - The Gion Festival, one of Japan’s three major festivals, officially began in Kyoto on July 1st with the ceremonial ritual known as the Osendono Gi at Yasaka Shrine.

Around 10 a.m., three participants arrived at the shrine: a young boy called the chigo, who will ride atop the lead float Naginatahoko during the Yamahoko Junko parade, and two attendants known as kamuro. Dressed in traditional costume, they reported their roles before the deity and prayed for the festival’s safe completion over the coming month.

The Osendono Gi involves walking clockwise around the main hall three times, which is believed to represent a symbolic thousand prayers. The chigo, face painted white and wearing vibrant ceremonial robes, made the rounds with his attendants.

With this ritual marking the beginning of festivities, the streets of Kyoto will now take on the full spirit of the Gion Festival. The grand Yamahoko Junko processions are scheduled for July 17th for the first parade and July 24th for the second.

Land Prices Continue to Climb as Demand Shifts to Japan's Suburbs

Japan’s land values have risen nationwide for the fourth consecutive year, with the National Tax Agency releasing new roadside land prices on July 1st that show a continued upward trend driven by suburbanization and redevelopment. While high-end districts like Ginza retained their top rankings in absolute value—with Ginza's Kyukyodo location reaching 4.808 million yen per square meter—an unexpected shift has occurred in less central areas, such as Kitasenju in Tokyo, which rose 26% year-on-year, placing second in the city after Asakusa.

Can Japan Become a Rare Earth Power?

Japan’s ambitions to become a rare earth powerhouse are gaining attention as China tightens its grip on global supply chains. Despite a mid-June agreement between the U.S. and China, rare earth supplies remain constrained, and Japan’s enterprises—alongside global manufacturers—continue to face uncertainty.

Trump Again Slams Japan for Auto Trade Imbalance, Refuses Tariff Concessions

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again voiced strong dissatisfaction with Japan over automobile tariffs, a key issue in ongoing trade talks between the two countries, criticizing Japan for not importing American cars and calling the situation unfair.

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Final Run for Famed Twilight Express

The Twilight Express, a luxury overnight train that ran 1,500 kilometers between Osaka and Sapporo, continued to delight passengers on its final run after 25 years of service to Japan’s northernmost reaches.

Fans Weep as Pandas Depart Japan

Four giant pandas from Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, departed Japan on June 28th to return to China, drawing heartfelt goodbyes from staff and fans.

$25,000 Japan Airlines New First Class Flight | London - Tokyo

Today, I’m flying JAL First Class on the A350-1000, savoring fine Japanese cuisine, rare whiskies, and the quiet luxury of a private suite above the clouds. (Solo Solo Travel)

Angola Pavilion Reopens at Osaka Expo

The Angola Pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo reopened on June 26th, marking its first day of operations in roughly two months after remaining closed since the day after the event opened.

Over 400 Earthquakes in 6 Days Rattle Tokara Islands

More than 400 earthquakes have been recorded over six days in the Tokara Islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, unsettling residents and particularly affecting children, some of whom say they are now afraid to sleep at night. The seismic activity comes amid renewed volcanic activity at Shinmoedake, which erupted again on the morning of June 26th, straddling the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Osaka's Tallest Building in Yodoyabashi Opens With Sky Terrace

A new landmark building, the tallest in the Yodoyabashi area of Osaka, partially opened on June 23rd with its interior unveiled to the media. Rising 31 stories and approximately 150 meters high, the building, named Yodoyabashi Station One, is located in Chuo Ward and has quickly drawn attention for its commanding presence.