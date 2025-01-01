Gion Festival Begins with Sacred Ritual at Yasaka Shrine

KYOTO, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - The Gion Festival, one of Japan’s three major festivals, officially began in Kyoto on July 1st with the ceremonial ritual known as the Osendono Gi at Yasaka Shrine.

Around 10 a.m., three participants arrived at the shrine: a young boy called the chigo, who will ride atop the lead float Naginatahoko during the Yamahoko Junko parade, and two attendants known as kamuro. Dressed in traditional costume, they reported their roles before the deity and prayed for the festival’s safe completion over the coming month.

The Osendono Gi involves walking clockwise around the main hall three times, which is believed to represent a symbolic thousand prayers. The chigo, face painted white and wearing vibrant ceremonial robes, made the rounds with his attendants.

With this ritual marking the beginning of festivities, the streets of Kyoto will now take on the full spirit of the Gion Festival. The grand Yamahoko Junko processions are scheduled for July 17th for the first parade and July 24th for the second.

Source: YOMIURI