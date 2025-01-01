Tourism Surge Drives Land Prices Up in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Jul 02 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido's land price growth rankings have revealed Furano City as the top performer in the region, driven by a surge in foreign tourists. According to roadside land value data released on July 1st, Furano’s Kitanomine district saw a 30.2% increase over 2024 levels, reaching 82,000 yen per square meter.

The jump reflects Furano’s popularity among inbound travelers. Annual overnight stays by foreign visitors in the area have reached 250,000—more than four times the level of a decade ago. A local resident commented, "Most of the people you see around here aren’t locals—probably 80% are foreign tourists. Lots of new houses are being built too."

The second-highest increase was recorded at JR Sapporo Station North Exit in Kita 7-jo Nishi 4-chome, Sapporo, where land values rose 11.4%. Although the planned extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen to Sapporo has been delayed, redevelopment projects including condominiums and hotels are ongoing.

In third place was Shinkai 4-chome in Tomakomai City, with an 8.1% increase. This growth is believed to be influenced by the spillover effect from semiconductor manufacturer Rapidus’s expansion into neighboring Chitose City. A Tomakomai resident remarked, "Since it’s close to Chitose, people are looking to buy land here. With large shopping centers nearby, I think land prices will keep going up."

Across Hokkaido, the average increase in roadside land value was 2.4%, marking the tenth consecutive year of growth. However, this represents a significant slowdown compared to the 5.2% rise seen in 2024, and for the first time in a decade, Hokkaido’s growth rate fell below the national average.

The deceleration is partly attributed to rising construction costs, especially in and around Sapporo, which have made it harder for individuals and businesses to purchase land.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB