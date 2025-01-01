News On Japan
Society

Is Japan a Transit Point for Fentanyl?

TOKYO, Jul 03 (News On Japan) - A synthetic opioid so powerful it can kill with a single tablet is threatening to strain relations between Japan and the United States. Fentanyl, a drug originally developed as a medical anesthetic, has become a national crisis in the U.S. due to its high potency and addictive nature. Now, reports suggest it may be making its way into the country via Japan.

A Nihon Keizai Shimbun scoop published on June 26th raised the possibility that fentanyl is being trafficked from China through Japan before reaching the U.S., drawing swift reactions from both Tokyo and Washington. Although the Japanese government has not confirmed the allegations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi stated the country will work closely with international partners and enforce strict control measures under domestic law. Such public comments, especially at a government press conference, are rare and signal the seriousness of the issue.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa echoed this sentiment, stressing that if an international trafficking network exists, it must be dismantled. The concern in Tokyo stems in part from how this news might be interpreted in Washington, particularly by Donald Trump, who is making fentanyl a central issue in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump has long accused Canada, Mexico, and China of facilitating fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. and has previously threatened tariffs in response. His campaign rhetoric suggests that Japan could also be targeted if he perceives Japanese links to the drug trade—even if unproven. This is particularly troubling for Japanese officials currently engaged in sensitive negotiations over automobile tariffs.

While fentanyl is a legitimate and essential painkiller in cancer care within Japan—strictly administered under medical supervision—its illegal variants have wreaked havoc in the U.S. In some cases, just two milligrams, less than a grain of salt, is enough to be lethal. American authorities are so cautious that emergency responders wear hazmat-like suits when handling suspected fentanyl cases.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has likely taken note of the Nikkei report, and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel has already weighed in on social media, calling for collaboration to prevent chemical substances from being smuggled through Japan. His language, some in Tokyo worry, may imply premature conclusions about Japan’s role.

Japan’s own narcotics enforcement officials are actively fighting synthetic drug imports, but fentanyl poses unique challenges. Smugglers may soak cardboard packaging in fentanyl compounds, later extracting the drug once it crosses the border. Traditional methods like sniffing dogs or X-rays are often ineffective against such techniques, and enhanced inspections could severely disrupt international trade flows.

With Japan’s national election campaign beginning this week and ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S., any perception that Japan is lax on drug control could become a political liability. If Trump, known for leveraging foreign policy disputes in tariff talks, seizes on this issue, it could derail already delicate discussions.

Source: YOMIURI

