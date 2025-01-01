AI Emerges as Key Trend in Future of Broadcasting

Jul 03 (News On Japan) - The Kansai Broadcast Equipment Exhibition, currently underway at Osaka's Nanko district, is showcasing the latest visual and audio technologies driven by artificial intelligence. Among the highlights is an AI-powered news anchor that has already been deployed on terrestrial TV. It supports around 100 languages and synchronizes lip movements with remarkable precision, contributing to operational efficiency in broadcast production.

The exhibition, organized by TV Osaka and others, opened on July 3rd at ATC Hall in Nanko, with 70 companies exhibiting the latest equipment across fields including video, audio, and lighting. One of the central themes this year is the integration of AI across a wide range of broadcasting functions—from news reading to narration.

A striking example is the AI announcer, which not only reduces the workload for human presenters but also delivers multilingual support, including English and French. Its realistic lip-sync technology matches mouth movements with spoken words, enhancing visual credibility.

Another featured innovation is an AI video editing system. Previously reliant on manual input, editing can now be performed automatically by specifying required scenes and durations. The system is targeting commercial rollout in two years.

The Kansai Broadcast Equipment Exhibition continues through July 4th at ATC Hall in Osaka’s Nanko district.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS