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How Should Society Navigate the AI Era?

May 30, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Generative artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of everyday life, helping people with everything from studying and work-related tasks to choosing travel destinations and seeking relationship advice, raising questions about how society should engage with a technology that is evolving faster than ever.

Interviews conducted across Japan revealed that AI is now being used in a remarkably wide range of situations. Students rely on it to help with schoolwork, office workers use it to streamline tasks, and others turn to it for recommendations on where to go, what to eat, and even how to handle personal relationships.

While some users acknowledged that AI occasionally provides inaccurate information, many said they continue to depend on it because of its accessibility and convenience.

"When you ask people the same question over and over, they get annoyed," one respondent said. "AI never gets angry."

Others described AI as a judgment-free companion that is available at any time and capable of providing instant answers, making it increasingly attractive as a source of advice and information.

For some, AI has become deeply integrated into daily life. A 52-year-old man involved in computer-generated animation production said he regularly consults AI throughout the day using voice-enabled earphones. He asks for recommendations on where to shop, what to eat for lunch, and which restaurants to visit.

On one occasion, he even followed AI recommendations at a conveyor-belt sushi restaurant, ordering dishes in the exact sequence suggested by the system. He said allowing AI to make such decisions had become part of the experience.

At the same time, he eventually realized there were limits to what AI could provide.

"Even if I tell AI things I could never tell another person, it doesn't truly solve my problems," he said. "It can offer advice, but it can't resolve the issues individuals face in their lives."

Experts warn that as AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday routines, excessive reliance on the technology could erode people's ability to think independently and make their own judgments.

The rapid spread of AI has also created new risks. In the United States, criminals have used AI-generated voices and other synthetic media in impersonation scams designed to deceive victims, prompting companies to develop technologies capable of detecting fake audio and other AI-generated content.

As AI continues to evolve and become an increasingly influential part of society, the challenge is no longer whether people will use it, but how they can do so responsibly. Finding the right balance between convenience and critical thinking may prove to be one of the defining issues of the AI age.

Source: FNN

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