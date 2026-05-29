Fujitsu to Invest 3 Trillion Yen in AI and Quantum Technologies

TOKYO - Fujitsu announced its long-term management vision through fiscal 2035, unveiling plans to invest approximately 3 trillion yen over the next decade in growth businesses centered on artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and other advanced fields as it seeks to significantly boost profitability.

The company aims to achieve an operating profit margin of between 25% and 30% in fiscal 2035, excluding one-off gains and losses, more than double its current level.

Fujitsu said it will leverage its ability to develop both AI software and the hardware required to run it in an integrated manner, positioning this as a key competitive advantage. The company plans to focus on building "sovereign AI" systems that enable countries to develop and operate their own AI infrastructure independently, reducing reliance on foreign technologies.

The investment strategy reflects Fujitsu's intention to strengthen its presence in rapidly expanding AI-related markets while establishing itself as a leading provider of next-generation computing technologies.

Source: テレ東BIZ