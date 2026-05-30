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Japanese Banks Among First to Test OpenAI's Most Powerful AI Systems

May 30, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Japanese government revealed on May 29th that U.S.-based OpenAI has granted access to its latest artificial intelligence technology to a select group of major financial institutions in Japan.

Financial Services Minister Katayama disclosed the development after meeting with OpenAI executives. According to the minister, the company informed him that several leading Japanese financial institutions had been given access to its newest AI systems.

The technology includes so-called "frontier AI," a category of advanced artificial intelligence with a high capability for identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses within systems.

This marks the first time Japanese companies have obtained access rights to frontier AI technology, highlighting growing cooperation between Japan's financial sector and global AI developers.

The move is expected to provide participating institutions with opportunities to evaluate advanced AI applications, including cybersecurity and risk management, while strengthening Japan's position in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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