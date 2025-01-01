Tokara Islands Hit by Strong Quakes

KAGOSHIMA, Jul 04 (News On Japan) - A seismic swarm continues to rattle the Tokara Islands off Kagoshima Prefecture, where more than 1,000 earthquakes have been recorded since June 21st. A magnitude 5.5 quake reaching a seismic intensity of 6-lower struck the region at around 4:13 p.m. on July 3rd.

Located about 200 kilometers south of Kagoshima City, the Tokara Islands comprise seven inhabited and five uninhabited islands. Between June 21st and noon on July 3rd, over 1,000 tremors with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher were observed. On July 2nd, earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 5-lower were recorded on Akusekijima and Kodakarajima. The following day’s magnitude 5.5 quake was the strongest so far.

Nakamura Katsutoshi, head of the Kodakarajima branch office of the Toshima Village government, described the evolving nature of the tremors: "At first, the shaking was mostly vertical and not particularly frightening, but as it changed to horizontal movements, there were moments of fear."

Damage has already been reported, including a 10-meter-long crack in the schoolyard of the island's elementary school.

Regarding the ongoing activity, Ayaki Ebita, Director of the Earthquake and Volcano Division at the Japan Meteorological Agency, said, "While many are concerned about when this will end, unfortunately we cannot say. These quakes are caused by a complex mechanism, and although various theories exist, we do not yet fully understand the underlying cause." When asked about any connection to the Shinmoedake volcano or the Nankai Trough, he added, "There is likely no impact."

The agency also denied speculation spreading on social media, including predictions of a major earthquake in July or suggestions that seismic activity in the Tokara region could trigger large quakes elsewhere. It emphasized that no such evidence exists at this time.

While careful assessment of information is essential, preparation remains critical.

In Osaka, disaster-related goods are seeing a surge in demand.

"Some of the disaster prevention items here are already sold out," reported journalist Chisato Ishikawa from a home improvement store in the city. Sales of emergency supplies have jumped by about 30% over the past week, with compact toilets that include solidifying agents particularly in demand.

"So far, some products are no longer available from manufacturers. We're managing with substitutes, but only as long as our stock lasts," said Soichi Tanaka from Royal Home Center Morinomiya.

Shoppers shared their readiness efforts: "We’ve got a little bit of water and food stocked up," said one. Another added, "We have a generator, a battery-powered cooler box, and a water tank—though whether they’ll work when needed is another question."

With earthquakes unpredictable even in Kansai, raising disaster preparedness in daily life remains essential.

Source: YOMIURI