Emperor Visits Mongolia’s Waterworks in Ulaanbaatar Slums

Ulaanbaatar, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - While visiting Mongolia, the Emperor of Japan toured a water facility in Ulaanbaatar that receives support from Japan.

At around 2 p.m., the Emperor visited the city’s Water and Sewerage Authority, which manages water services across the Mongolian capital.

In the city’s ger districts—informal settlements on the outskirts—many areas still lack access to piped water, and residents must fetch water daily for household use.

A 13-year-old junior high school student said, "I fetch water three times a day. It's hard. My hands and shoulders hurt from carrying it."

The facility visited by the Emperor supplies safe water even to these underdeveloped neighborhoods. He received an explanation about Japan’s role in supporting the water supply system.

The Emperor asked a series of questions, including, "How is the maintenance and management of water pipes being carried out?"