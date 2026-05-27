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Two Vietnamese Workers Die After Being Trapped in Concrete

May 27, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIGA, May 27, 2026 (News On Japan) - Two Vietnamese construction workers died on May 26th after becoming trapped during concrete pouring work inside an underground agricultural water pipe in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture.

According to firefighters, an emergency call was made on the morning of May 26th from a construction site in Kusatsu reporting that "a man is not breathing after being covered in cement 12 meters underground."

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and transported two workers, identified as Vietnamese nationals Lu Thanh Vang, 27, and Nguyen Te Phong, 25, to hospital in cardiopulmonary arrest. Both were later confirmed dead.

Shiga Prefecture officials said the construction work involved filling an agricultural water pipe buried 12 meters underground with ready-mixed concrete so that the pipe would no longer be used.

Police believe the two men became trapped inside the pipe as concrete was being poured and are investigating the possibility of professional negligence resulting in death.

Source: KTV NEWS

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